Garden Checklist

A freshly-mown lawn can be so satisfying with its well-trimmed edges and sweet fragrance.
Check out the nursery and garden books for new plant varieties that use less water.
Tasks:
• Remove thatch and aerate warm-season lawns (Bermuda, zoysia, St. Augustine) to allow better water penetration.
• Water citrus being careful not to overwater.
• Hand pick snails and slugs daily or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.
Pruning:
• Azaleas and camellias as they finish blooming.
• Finish pruning deciduous trees.
Fertilizing:
• Acid-loving plants, such as azaleas and camellias after bloom, also annuals.
• Cool season turf, if fall fertilization was missed.
Planting:
• Plant annual summer herbs and vegetables at two-week intervals for successive crops.
• Annuals: Begonia (fibrous or wax), sunflower (Helianthus), marigold (Tagetes).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Sternbergia.
• Fruits and vegetables: onions (green), parsnips, potatoes (white).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Toyon (Heteromeles), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), citrus, Euonymus.
• Perennials: alstroemeria, columbine (Aquilegia), false spiraea (Astilbe), deer fern (Blechnum spicant), dianthus.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Armeria, snapdragon (antirrhinum), columbine (Aquilegia), fibrous begonia (Semperflorens).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: anemone, freesia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: acacia, aesculus, camellia, California wild lilac (Ceanothus).
• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, grapefruit, kumquat, mushrooms.
Things to ponder:
• Pull weeds as they begin to emerge to prevent having to spray later.
• When choosing plants in cell packs from the nursery, be sure roots are not protruding from the bottom of the container.
• Consider composting as a way to cut down on green waste.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
