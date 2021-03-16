You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist
A freshly-mown lawn can be so satisfying with its well-trimmed edges and sweet fragrance.

Check out the nursery and garden books for new plant varieties that use less water.

Tasks: 

   •  Remove thatch and aerate warm-season lawns (Bermuda, zoysia, St. Augustine) to allow better water penetration.

   •  Water citrus being careful not to overwater.

   •  Hand pick snails and slugs daily or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.

Pruning: 

   •  Azaleas and camellias as they finish blooming.

   •  Finish pruning deciduous trees.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Acid-loving plants, such as azaleas and camellias after bloom, also annuals.

    •  Cool season turf, if fall fertilization was missed.

Planting:

   •  Plant annual summer herbs and vegetables at two-week intervals for successive crops.

   •  Annuals: Begonia (fibrous or wax), sunflower (Helianthus), marigold (Tagetes).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: Sternbergia.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: onions (green), parsnips, potatoes (white).

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: Toyon (Heteromeles), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), citrus, Euonymus.

   •  Perennials: alstroemeria, columbine (Aquilegia), false spiraea (Astilbe), deer fern (Blechnum spicant), dianthus.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: Armeria, snapdragon (antirrhinum), columbine (Aquilegia), fibrous begonia (Semperflorens).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: anemone, freesia.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: acacia, aesculus, camellia, California wild lilac (Ceanothus).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, grapefruit, kumquat, mushrooms.

Things to ponder: 

   •  Pull weeds as they begin to emerge to prevent having to spray later.

   •  When choosing plants in cell packs from the nursery, be sure roots are not protruding from the bottom of the container.

  •  Consider composting as a way to cut down on green waste.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

