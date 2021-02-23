You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist
Garden Checklist

Take a drive along the Blossom Trail.

March is the time to put winter’s planning into action as spring comes to the garden.

Tasks:  

 •  Continue fruit-tree spraying and spray fungicide on apple and cherry trees.

 •  Weed by hand-pulling, hoeing, or, if there is no alternative, apply herbicide on a calm  day so that spray will not drift.

Pruning: 

    •  After bloom, prune spring‐flowering shrubs, trees and vines to improve shape.

Fertilizing: 

    •  Apply one third of the needed amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.

Planting: 

    •  Sow seeds for summer vegetables.

    •  Annuals: impatiens, alyssum (Lobularia), plant from seed.

    •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger flower (Tigridia).

    •  Fruits and vegetables: daikon, eggplant, melon, carrots, plant from seed.

    •  Perennials: Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis), coral bells (Heuchera), gayfeather (Liatris).

    •  Trees, shrubs, vines: wild lilac (Ceanothus), deodar (Cedrus deodara), redbud (Cercis occidentalis), citrus.

Enjoy now:

    •  Annuals and perennials: dianthus, Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis).

    •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), ‘Paper White’ narcissus.

    •  Trees, shrubs, vines: saucer magnolia, star magnolia.

    •  Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, onions, parsley, parsnips, peas.

Things to ponder: 

    •  Protect tomatoes, peppers and eggplant from a late frost by using hot caps or floating row covers.  

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

