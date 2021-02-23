Garden Checklist

Take a drive along the Blossom Trail.
March is the time to put winter’s planning into action as spring comes to the garden.
Tasks:
• Continue fruit-tree spraying and spray fungicide on apple and cherry trees.
• Weed by hand-pulling, hoeing, or, if there is no alternative, apply herbicide on a calm day so that spray will not drift.
Pruning:
• After bloom, prune spring‐flowering shrubs, trees and vines to improve shape.
Fertilizing:
• Apply one third of the needed amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.
Planting:
• Sow seeds for summer vegetables.
• Annuals: impatiens, alyssum (Lobularia), plant from seed.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger flower (Tigridia).
• Fruits and vegetables: daikon, eggplant, melon, carrots, plant from seed.
• Perennials: Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis), coral bells (Heuchera), gayfeather (Liatris).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: wild lilac (Ceanothus), deodar (Cedrus deodara), redbud (Cercis occidentalis), citrus.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: dianthus, Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), ‘Paper White’ narcissus.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: saucer magnolia, star magnolia.
• Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, onions, parsley, parsnips, peas.
Things to ponder:
• Protect tomatoes, peppers and eggplant from a late frost by using hot caps or floating row covers.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
