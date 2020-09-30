Garden checklist

Pick a bouquet of herbs in the early morning to retain flavor. Keep them in a vase and use them all week.
Tasks:
• Monitor soil moisture after rain and add water if needed, especially for trees and shrubs.
• Renovate cool-season lawns – remove thatch and aerate.
• Hand pick snails and slugs in the early morning or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.
Pruning:
• Divide and then cut back perennials.
Fertilizing:
• Do not feed citrus and other frost-tender plants.
Planting:
• Fall planting continues
• Annuals: stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), pansy, violet.
• Fruits and vegetables: Swiss chard, turnips, snow peas, plant from seed.
• Perennials: lupine (Lupinus), plant from seed.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: sago palm (Cycas), Ceanothus maritimus ‘Valley Violet’, magnolia, myrtle (Myrtus), flowering cherry (Prunus), oak (Quercus).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: dianthus, aster (fall-blooming), Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), pansy (Viola).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris), Sternbergia lutea.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Texas ranger (Leucophyllum), sweet orange (Osmanthus), cape plumbago, snowberry (Symphoricarpos).
• Fruits and vegetables: apples, bok choy, cantaloupe, persimmon, snap peas, tomatoes.
• Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).
Things to ponder:
• Use organic mulch around permanent plants, and add organic matter into soil to prepare beds for spring planting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!