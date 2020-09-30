You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden checklist
0 comments

Garden checklist

  • 0

Pick a bouquet of herbs in the early morning to retain flavor. Keep them in a vase and use them all week.

Tasks:

• Monitor soil moisture after rain and add water if needed, especially for trees and shrubs.

• Renovate cool-season lawns – remove thatch and aerate.

• Hand pick snails and slugs in the early morning or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.

Pruning:

• Divide and then cut back perennials.

Fertilizing:

• Do not feed citrus and other frost-tender plants.

Planting:

• Fall planting continues

• Annuals: stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver  nudicaule), pansy, violet.

• Fruits and vegetables: Swiss chard, turnips, snow peas, plant from seed.

• Perennials: lupine (Lupinus), plant from seed.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: sago palm (Cycas), Ceanothus maritimus ‘Valley Violet’, magnolia, myrtle (Myrtus), flowering cherry (Prunus), oak (Quercus).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: dianthus, aster (fall-blooming), Mexican blue sage (Salvia  leucantha), pansy (Viola).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris), Sternbergia lutea.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Texas ranger (Leucophyllum), sweet orange (Osmanthus), cape plumbago, snowberry (Symphoricarpos).

• Fruits and vegetables: apples, bok choy, cantaloupe, persimmon, snap peas, tomatoes.

• Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).

Things to ponder:

• Use organic mulch around permanent plants, and add organic matter into soil to prepare beds for spring planting.

 Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master
Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News