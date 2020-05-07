Garden Checklist May 8. 2020
Keep recent plantings well-watered and mulched. Sudden warming plus drying winds can stress plants.

Tasks: 

  • Use a 3-inch layer of mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture, suppress weeds and cool soil temperature.

  •  If oakworms, redhumped caterpillars or cabbage loopers are present, spray with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Repeat every 7 to 10 days for several weeks as a preventative measure.

  •  Spray aphids with insecticidal soap or blast with a strong spray of water.

Pruning: 

  •  Remove suckers on roses and fruit trees.

  •  Prune camellias, azaleas and hydrangeas after bloom.

Fertilizing: 

  •  A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.

  •  Do not fertilize plants during hot spells.

Planting:

  • Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.

  •  If you missed planting eggplants, melons or peppers, plant now and keep them moist.

  •  Propagate geraniums and other soft wood perennials from cuttings.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: alyssum (Lobularia), maiden grass (Miscanthus), cup flower nierembergia, beard tongue (Penstemon), rose, pansy (Viola).

  •   Bulbs, corms, tubers: tulip, Watsonia.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: snowberry (Symphoricarpos), star jasmine (Trachelospermum).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: snow peas, squash, strawberries, Valencia orange.

Things to ponder: 

  •  Scale insects are easy to control with insecticides or summer horticultural oil. Repeat in  June.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

