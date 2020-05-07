Garden Checklist May 8. 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Keep recent plantings well-watered and mulched. Sudden warming plus drying winds can stress plants.

Tasks:

• Use a 3-inch layer of mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture, suppress weeds and cool soil temperature.

• If oakworms, redhumped caterpillars or cabbage loopers are present, spray with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Repeat every 7 to 10 days for several weeks as a preventative measure.

• Spray aphids with insecticidal soap or blast with a strong spray of water.

Pruning:

• Remove suckers on roses and fruit trees.

• Prune camellias, azaleas and hydrangeas after bloom.

Fertilizing:

• A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.

• Do not fertilize plants during hot spells.

Planting:

• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.