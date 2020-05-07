Garden Checklist May 8. 2020

Keep recent plantings well-watered and mulched. Sudden warming plus drying winds can stress plants.
Tasks:
• Use a 3-inch layer of mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture, suppress weeds and cool soil temperature.
• If oakworms, redhumped caterpillars or cabbage loopers are present, spray with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Repeat every 7 to 10 days for several weeks as a preventative measure.
• Spray aphids with insecticidal soap or blast with a strong spray of water.
Pruning:
• Remove suckers on roses and fruit trees.
• Prune camellias, azaleas and hydrangeas after bloom.
Fertilizing:
• A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.
• Do not fertilize plants during hot spells.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
• If you missed planting eggplants, melons or peppers, plant now and keep them moist.
• Propagate geraniums and other soft wood perennials from cuttings.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: alyssum (Lobularia), maiden grass (Miscanthus), cup flower nierembergia, beard tongue (Penstemon), rose, pansy (Viola).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: tulip, Watsonia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: snowberry (Symphoricarpos), star jasmine (Trachelospermum).
• Fruits and vegetables: snow peas, squash, strawberries, Valencia orange.
Things to ponder:
• Scale insects are easy to control with insecticides or summer horticultural oil. Repeat in June.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
