Garden Checklist May 28

I try to rely less and less on controlling nature. Instead I am learning to live with its chaos.
~ Mas Masumoto
Tasks:
• Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.
• To control powdery mildew on grapevines, apply sulfur every 14 days until fruit begins to taste sweet. Do not treat if temperature exceeds 100°F.
• When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.
Pruning:
• Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.
Fertilizing:
• Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.
• Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: cosmos, dahlia, foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: watsonia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: chitalpa, clematis, escallonia.
• Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, peach, plum.
Things to ponder:
• Spider mites can be managed by rinsing dust from foliage
• To water hillsides, set emitters on the upper side of slope.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
