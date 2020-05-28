Garden Checklist May 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I try to rely less and less on controlling nature. Instead I am learning to live with its chaos.

~ Mas Masumoto

Tasks:

• Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.

• To control powdery mildew on grapevines, apply sulfur every 14 days until fruit begins to taste sweet. Do not treat if temperature exceeds 100°F.

• When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.

Pruning:

• Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.

Fertilizing:

• Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.

Planting:

• Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.

• Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.