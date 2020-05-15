Garden Checklist May 15. 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The garden is in full bloom. Cut flowers and harvest produce frequently to encourage repeated production of flowers and veggies. Pull weeds and hoe often.

Tasks:

• Water and mow lawn. Set mower higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.

• Be cautious when applying sulfur to grapevines for mildew control. Damage occurs above 100°F.

• Spray aphids with insecticidal soap or blast with a strong spray of water.

• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

Pruning:

• Remove any unwanted sprouts on trunks of trees.

• Thin fruit trees allowing 4” to 6” between fruit.

• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.

• Remove dead branches from shrubs and trees.

Fertilizing:

• Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.