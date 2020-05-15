Garden Checklist May 15. 2020

The garden is in full bloom. Cut flowers and harvest produce frequently to encourage repeated production of flowers and veggies. Pull weeds and hoe often.
Tasks:
• Water and mow lawn. Set mower higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.
• Be cautious when applying sulfur to grapevines for mildew control. Damage occurs above 100°F.
• Spray aphids with insecticidal soap or blast with a strong spray of water.
• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.
Pruning:
• Remove any unwanted sprouts on trunks of trees.
• Thin fruit trees allowing 4” to 6” between fruit.
• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.
• Remove dead branches from shrubs and trees.
Fertilizing:
• Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.
• Feed vegetables and lawns with all-purpose fertilizer.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
• Fill in bare spots from earlier plantings of perennials and annuals.
• This is the last opportunity to transplant young plants.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: california poppy (Eschscholzia).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: squill (Seilla), Iris, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium), violet trump vine (Clytostoma).
• Fruits and vegetables: melon, asparagus, cucumber.
Things to ponder:
• Trap hand-pick or bait snails, slugs and earwigs.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!