Garden Checklist May 1, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether the pest you face is plant or animal, remember safety first. Read labels thoroughly before opening containers that hold garden chemicals.

Tasks:

• Check drip and sprinkler systems – clean filters, check emitters, fix leaks, and re‐set timers.

• Watch for Western grapeleaf skeletonizer. Use Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control.

• Control gophers and moles with traps, baits or fumigation.

Pruning:

• Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.

• Hedges grow vigorously this month. Trim lightly every 2 or 3 weeks to maintain size and shape. Heavy pruning exposes the interior to sunburn.

Fertilizing:

• A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.

• Fertilize almond, apple, cherry and plum.

Planting:

• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.