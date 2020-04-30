Garden Checklist May 1, 2020
Garden Checklist May 1, 2020

Whether the pest you face is plant or animal, remember safety first. Read labels thoroughly before opening containers that hold garden chemicals.

Tasks: 

  • Check drip and sprinkler systems – clean filters, check emitters, fix leaks, and re‐set timers.

  • Watch for Western grapeleaf skeletonizer. Use Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control.

  • Control gophers and moles with traps, baits or fumigation.

Pruning: 

  • Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.

  • Hedges grow vigorously this month. Trim lightly every 2 or 3 weeks to maintain size and shape. Heavy pruning exposes the interior to sunburn.

Fertilizing: 

  • A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.

  • Fertilize almond, apple, cherry and plum.

Planting:

  • Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.

  • Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, eggplant, okra, parsley.

Enjoy now:

  • Annuals and perennials: blue marguerite, coral bells (Heuchera), iris, sweet pea (Lathyrus),

  • Texas ranger (Leucophyllum).

  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: harlequin flower (Sparaxis tricolor).

  • Trees, shrubs, vines: rose.

  • Fruits and vegetables: butter lettuce, peas, spinach.

Things to ponder:

  • This is the month to propagate geraniums and other soft wood perennials from cuttings.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

