Garden Checklist June 19

• Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, escallonia.

• Fruits and vegetables: blueberries, carrots, corn, cucumber.

Things to ponder:

• Do not spray herbicides when daily temperatures exceed 100 degrees to prevent the spray from vaporizing.

• Protect neighboring plants with a cardboard shield when spraying herbicides.

• Watch for leaf drop, wilting or folded leaves which are the first signs of heat stress.

• Weeds compete with landscape plants for space, water and sunlight. Remove existing weeds by hand pulling, hoeing, or the application of appropriate herbicides following label instructions. A 2-3” layer of mulch will suppress weed seed germination in the future and help conserve soil moisture.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.