Garden Checklist June 12, 2020

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: Lily-of-the-Nile (Agapanthus), aster, fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium (Allium), canna.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, flowering maple (Abutilon).

• Fruits and vegetables: fuji apple, apricot, beans, eggplant.

Things to ponder:

• Adjust lawn mower setting to cut lawn higher. Set mower to 2½ to 3 inches for tall fescue, ¾ inches to 1 inch for common bermuda, and ½ to ¾ inches for hybrid bermuda.

• Use less toxic insecticidal products such as insecticidal soaps or neem oil.

• Drought tip: This year’s rainfall was less than normal, deep-rooted trees and shrubs may have depleted soil moisture in their root zones. Slow, deep irrigation once or twice a week during the heat of summer can provide sufficient water and partially replenish soil moisture.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.