Garden Checklist June 12, 2020

June days are the longest of the year—take advantage of the extra hours in your garden.

Tasks: 

   •  Check drip irrigation lines and emitters for leaks or clogs and adjust to provide  adequate moisture.

   •  Thin fruit on stone and pome fruit trees.

   •  Spider mites can be discouraged by rinsing dust from foliage.

   •  Stake tall, weak-stemmed flowers.

Pruning: 

   •  Cut spent canes to the ground after harvesting berries. Attach new canes to the trellis for next year’s crop.

   •  Prune azaleas, camellias and hydrangeas after bloom.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Reduce or eliminate fertilizer for landscape trees and shrubs, unless used to remedy  nutrient deficiencies.

  •   Do not feed plants if water stressed.

Planting: 

   •  Limit planting during hot weather, as newly installed plants require frequent irrigation   while root systems become established.

Enjoy now:

  •   Annuals and perennials: Lily-of-the-Nile (Agapanthus), aster, fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium (Allium), canna.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, flowering maple (Abutilon).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: fuji apple, apricot, beans, eggplant.

Things to ponder: 

   •  Adjust lawn mower setting to cut lawn higher. Set mower to 2½ to 3 inches for tall  fescue, ¾ inches to 1 inch for common bermuda, and ½ to ¾ inches for hybrid  bermuda.

   •   Use less toxic insecticidal products such as insecticidal soaps or neem oil.

   •  Drought tip: This year’s rainfall was less than normal, deep-rooted trees and shrubs  may have depleted soil moisture in their root zones. Slow, deep irrigation once or twice   a week during  the heat of summer can provide sufficient water and partially replenish  soil moisture.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

