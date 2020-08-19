Garden checklist for the second week of August

Take a stroll through your garden with a morning cup of coffee or tea.
Tasks:
• Collect ripened seeds of favorites and store for next year.
• Start planning for fall planting. Select plants that are resistant to common diseases and sect pests and choose an appropriate site for each one.
• Stake tall or top-heavy plants such as dahlias and lilies.
Pruning:
• While cutting and deadheading roses, prune lightly to shape bushes and encourage fall bloom.
• Prune apricot, oleander, and olive trees now to avoid future disease problems.
Fertilizing:
• Apply a complete fertilizer to warm season lawns such as Bermuda and zoysia at the rate of 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1000 square feet of lawn.
Planting:
• Perennials: carpet bugle (Ajuga reptans), alstroemeria, columbine (Aquilegia).
• Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), English daisy (Bellis perennis).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium, naked lady (Amaryllis belladonna), Anemone blanda, purchase now, plant by Thanksgiving.
• Fruits and vegetables: broccoli, cabbage.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Strawberry tree (Arbutus), barberry (Berberis).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: yarrow (Achillea), floss flower (Ageratum), aster.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Autumn crocus.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, bluebeard (Caryopteris).
• Fruits and vegetables: apple, beans, bell peppers, nectarines, summer herbs.
Things to ponder:
• If you do not use your lawn area, consider replacing it with a drought tolerant planting area or vegetable garden.
• Potted plants benefit from mulch to reduce evaporation and suppress weeds.
Drought tip:
• As summer begins to wind down, adjust irrigation timers to reflect fall’s shorter days and cooler temperatures.
