Garden checklist for the first weeks of August

A houseplant is simply an outdoor plant brought inside. Light requirements vary for indoor plants but most of them will not tolerate direct summer son.
Tasks:
• Check drip emitters to adjust flow and remove clogs.
• Pinch off side shoots of dahlias and keep them well irrigated and fertilized.
• Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.
Pruning:
• Deadhead roses, remove suckers and unwanted branches, and prune to improve air circulation.
• Divide iris every 2 or 3 years and replant new rhizomes.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize annuals and roses for fall bloom.
Planting:
• Any planting this month will require adequate water and sun protection.
• If you plant shrubs or trees, be sure to provide adequate water and sun protection.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Watsonia.
• Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, mustard, peas, potatoes, spinach, Swiss chard, turnips, plant from seed.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: nicotiana, petunia, annual phlox (Phlox drummondii), moss rose (Portulaca), sage (Salvia), Stokes’ aster (Stokesia), verbena, zinnia.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: lily (Lilium asiatic hybrid).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: rose, chaste tree (Vitex).
• Fruits and vegetables: plum, tomato, tomatillo, squash.
Things to ponder:
• Do not allow vegetables to dry out but do not overwater either. A consistent, even supply of moisture prevents bitterness in cucumbers and cracking and poor fruit quality in tomatoes.
• Standing water in containers can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
• Browse fall catalogues to order seeds and bulbs for winter and spring.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
