Garden Checklist for Sept. 9

When planning the fall changes in your garden, think about drought tolerant plants.
A garden is a thing of beauty and a job forever. ~ Richard Briers
Tasks:
• The cooler weather is perfect for working in the garden. Start fall cleanup.
• Despite a few last very hot summer days, fall is rapidly approaching with shorter days and cooler nights. Adjust irrigation timers as your garden requires less water.
Pruning:
• Prune and shape photinia now to avoid removing the attractive new, red foliage. Photinia can be pruned aggressively if the plant has grown too large.
• Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote a final fall bloom. •Finish dividing iris. Replant while conditions remain warm and dry, and share extra rhizomes with friends and neighbors
Planting:
• Plant winter and spring annuals and cool-weather vegetables from cell packs
• Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), English daisy (Bellis perennis).
• Perennials: Bellflower (campanula), chrysanthemum morifolium.
• Fruits and vegetables: beets, carrots, plant from seed.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, acacia, horse chestnut (Aesculus), strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, yarrow (Achillea), aster, begonia.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis), bougainvillea, butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii).
• Fruits and vegetables: almond, beans, corn.
• Fall color: maple (Acer), cotoneaster.
Things to ponder:
A thick layer of mulch acts as insulation. If applied while the soil is still warm (55°- 65°) it can help extend the fall growing season.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
