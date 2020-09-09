You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden Checklist for Sept. 9
0 comments

Garden Checklist for Sept. 9

  • 0

When planning the fall changes in your garden, think about drought tolerant plants.

A garden is a thing of beauty and a job forever. ~ Richard Briers

Tasks: 

•  The cooler weather is perfect for working in the garden. Start fall  cleanup.

  •  Despite a few last very hot summer days, fall is rapidly approaching with shorter days and cooler nights.  Adjust irrigation timers as your garden requires less water.

Pruning: 

  •  Prune and shape photinia now to avoid removing the attractive new, red foliage. Photinia can be pruned aggressively if the plant has grown too large.

•  Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote a final fall bloom.  •Finish dividing iris. Replant while conditions remain warm and dry, and share extra rhizomes with friends and neighbors

Planting: 

  •  Plant winter and spring annuals and cool-weather vegetables from cell packs

  •  Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), English daisy (Bellis perennis).

  •  Perennials: Bellflower (campanula), chrysanthemum morifolium.

  •  Fruits and vegetables: beets, carrots, plant from seed.

  •  Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, acacia, horse chestnut (Aesculus), strawberry tree (Arbutus  unedo).

Enjoy now:

  •  Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, yarrow (Achillea), aster, begonia.

  •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna.

  •  Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis), bougainvillea, butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii).

  •  Fruits and vegetables: almond, beans, corn.

  •  Fall color: maple (Acer), cotoneaster.

Things to ponder:

A thick layer of mulch acts as insulation. If applied while the soil is still warm (55°- 65°) it   can help extend the fall growing season.   

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News