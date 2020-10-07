You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden Checklist for Oct. 7
0 comments

Garden Checklist for Oct. 7

  • 0

Cool fall mornings invite you to enjoy a stroll in the garden with a cup of something hot.

Tasks: 

   • Top dress warm-season lawns with well-composted manure.

   • Sharpen and clean tools for fall pruning

Pruning:

   • Leaf fall is the time to start pruning — except for apricots and olives, which should have been done in August.

Fertilizing: 

   • Feed cool-weather plants and vegetables to promote fall growth.

Planting: 

   • This is a good time to plant landscape trees and shrubs.

   • Continue to plant cool-weather annuals and those that use less water such as Classic Coreopsis or hybrids such as ‘Rum Punch’

   • Perennials: Lantana, Penstemon ‘Margarita BOP’

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: allium, anemone, Babiana.

   • Fruits and vegetables: carrots, garlic, lettuce, plant from seed.

   • Annuals: Michaelmas Daisy (Aster novi-belgii), snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, chrysanthemum paludosum.

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: Cotoneaster.

Enjoy now:

   • Harvest almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts and pecans when the outer hulls split open and  nuts fall to the ground.  Pick up daily or shorten the task by shaking branches or   knocking nuts down with a pole.  Before shelling, dry nuts in the sun for 2-3 days;  properly dried nutmeats should snap in two rather than bend. Use shelled nuts right away, or store in the freezer to prevent oxidation (rancidity), mold, and infestation by  ants or small worms.

Things to ponder:

   • Overnight temperatures in late October occasionally drop below freezing.  Frost  protection will be needed for houseplants, citrus, avocados and other cold-sensitive  plants.

   • Do not replace vinca with pansies in the same bed. A soil-borne fungal root rot affects  these plants.

Drought tip:  

   • Use drip or soaker hoses for cool-season vegetable gardens, rather than less efficient overhead or furrow irrigation.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News