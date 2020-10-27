You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist for Oct. 30
Garden Checklist for Oct. 30

Trees and shrubs continue to require deep watering every one or two weeks until rainy weather arrives in earnest.

Tasks: 

   • As overnight temperatures drop into the low 30s, provide frost protection for citrus, avocados and other subtropicals.

  • Monitor drainage after watering container plants to be sure plant roots are not standing in water.

Pruning:

   • Leaf fall is the time to start pruning — except for apricots and olives, which should have been done in August.

Fertilizing: 

   • Feed cool-weather plants and vegetables.

   • Wait 2 weeks after planting new flowers and vegetables before feeding with organic or complete fertilizer.

Planting: 

   • Continue to plant the final cool-weather annuals.

   • Perennials: Yarrow (Achillea), Artemisia ‘Powis Castle’.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), daffodil (Narcissus).

   • Fruits and vegetables: parsley – transplant, parsley, chives, leek.

   • Annuals: Calendula, California poppy (Eschscholzia), bee balm (Monarda).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: Chitalpa, rockrose (Cistus), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus).

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: Iceland poppy (Papaver), Russian sage (Perovskia).

   • Fruits and vegetables: avocados, beets, cabbage, chili peppers, olives.

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: rose.

   • Fall color: heavenly bamboo (Nandina domestica), persimmon.

Things to ponder: 

   • Dig up dahlia and begonia tubers and gladiolus corms, trim dead stems or leaves and  store in a cool, dry place.

Drought tip:  

   • Shorter days and cooler temperatures result in lower water use by plants.  Adjust sprinkler timers accordingly.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

