Garden Checklist for Oct. 21

The bumps on oak tree foliage and branches are galls caused by minute cynipid wasps that do not harm people or the trees.
Tasks:
• Mow cool-weather lawns.
• Check and improve drainage around plants in low areas.
• Add fallen leaves, chipping trimmings and garden debris to compost.
• Remember that plants in containers or beds under covered areas may not receive
adequate water from rainfall and may require supplemental irrigation in fall and winter.
Pruning:
• Dispose of diseased wood by discarding in the trash.
Fertilizing:
• Feed cool-weather plants and vegetables.
• Add bulb fertilizer to planting hole before planting bulbs.
Planting:
• Tulip and hyacinth bulbs that have been chilled for six weeks may be planted now.
• Sow wildflowers or grasses on hillsides to prevent erosion in heavy rains.
• Perennials: coral bells (Heuchera).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Hyacinthus orientalis.
• Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, peas, spinach, plant from seed.
• Annuals: toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola incana).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Indian hawthorne (Rhaphiolepsis).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola) African daisy (Osteospermum).
• Fruit and vegetables: Asian pears, chard, nectarines, peas, peppers.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: holly (Ilex), Chinese fringe flower (Loropetalum), Nandina.
• Fall color: crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica), sweet gum (Liquidambar).
Things to ponder:
• Do not use lime sulfur spray on apricots or walnuts.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!