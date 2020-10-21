You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist for Oct. 21
The bumps on oak tree foliage and branches are galls caused by minute cynipid wasps that do not harm people or the trees.

Tasks: 

   • Mow cool-weather lawns.

   • Check and improve drainage around plants in low areas.

   • Add fallen leaves, chipping trimmings and garden debris to compost.

   • Remember that plants in containers or beds under covered areas may not receive

      adequate water from rainfall and may require supplemental irrigation in fall and winter.

Pruning: 

   • Dispose of diseased wood by discarding in the trash.

Fertilizing: 

   • Feed cool-weather plants and vegetables.

   • Add bulb fertilizer to planting hole before planting bulbs.

Planting: 

   • Tulip and hyacinth bulbs that have been chilled for six weeks may be planted now.

   • Sow wildflowers or grasses on hillsides to prevent erosion in heavy rains.

   • Perennials: coral bells (Heuchera).

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: Hyacinthus orientalis.

   • Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, peas, spinach, plant from seed.

   • Annuals: toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola incana).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: Indian hawthorne (Rhaphiolepsis).

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola) African daisy (Osteospermum).

   • Fruit and vegetables: Asian pears, chard, nectarines, peas, peppers.

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: holly (Ilex), Chinese fringe flower (Loropetalum), Nandina.

   • Fall color: crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica), sweet gum (Liquidambar).

Things to ponder: 

   • Do not use lime sulfur spray on apricots or walnuts.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

