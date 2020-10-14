You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden checklist for Oct. 16
0 comments

Garden checklist for Oct. 16

  • 0

The weather profile remains dry  and drought conditions may continue through the fall.

Tasks:

   • Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.

   • Put organic mulch around permanent plants to conserve water and prevent weeds.

   • Trees need to be deeply watered as they enter dormancy.

Pruning: 

   • Prune shrubs and trees to shape. Pruning junipers during cool weather prevents sunburn.

   • Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote final fall bloom.

Fertilizing: 

   • Feed cool-season lawns with time-release granular fertilizer.

   • Fertilize flowering annuals and perennials to promote fall growth.

Planting: 

   • Continue staggered planting of cool-weather vegetables such as chard and spinach.

   • Perennials: agave, dianthus.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: brodiaea, crocus, freesia.

   • Fruits and vegetables: onions, parsley, radish.

   • Annuals: larkspur  (Consolida), flowering kale, Primrose (Primula).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: Goldenchain tree (Laburnum) , pomegranate (Punica).

Enjoy now:

    • Annuals and perennials: dianthus, alyssum (Lobularia).

   • Fruits and vegetables: artichokes, cauliflower, figs, grapes, kale, limes.

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle, bayberry (Berberis), beautyberry (Callicarpa).

   • Fall color: maidenhair (Ginkgo biloba), goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).

Things to ponder: 

   • Store unused fertilizers and pesticides in a dry, warm place. Pesticides should be stored in a separate, locked cabinet or container.

Drought tip: 

  • Postpone unnecessary fall planting until rainfall replenishes soil moisture and supplement all watering is no longer needed.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News