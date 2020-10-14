Garden checklist for Oct. 16

The weather profile remains dry and drought conditions may continue through the fall.
Tasks:
• Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.
• Put organic mulch around permanent plants to conserve water and prevent weeds.
• Trees need to be deeply watered as they enter dormancy.
Pruning:
• Prune shrubs and trees to shape. Pruning junipers during cool weather prevents sunburn.
• Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote final fall bloom.
Fertilizing:
• Feed cool-season lawns with time-release granular fertilizer.
• Fertilize flowering annuals and perennials to promote fall growth.
Planting:
• Continue staggered planting of cool-weather vegetables such as chard and spinach.
• Perennials: agave, dianthus.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: brodiaea, crocus, freesia.
• Fruits and vegetables: onions, parsley, radish.
• Annuals: larkspur (Consolida), flowering kale, Primrose (Primula).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Goldenchain tree (Laburnum) , pomegranate (Punica).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: dianthus, alyssum (Lobularia).
• Fruits and vegetables: artichokes, cauliflower, figs, grapes, kale, limes.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle, bayberry (Berberis), beautyberry (Callicarpa).
• Fall color: maidenhair (Ginkgo biloba), goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).
Things to ponder:
• Store unused fertilizers and pesticides in a dry, warm place. Pesticides should be stored in a separate, locked cabinet or container.
Drought tip:
• Postpone unnecessary fall planting until rainfall replenishes soil moisture and supplement all watering is no longer needed.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
