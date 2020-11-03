You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist for Nov. 6
Shorter days mean less time in the garden; peruse gardening magazines and seed catalogs instead.

Tasks:

  • Stake newly‐planted trees in windy areas.

  • Clean up debris to eliminate hiding places for pests.

  • Irrigate citrus trees at night if frost is expected. Damage to citrus varies with variety and fruit ripeness.

  • Continue to irrigate if weather remains dry.

Pruning: 

  • Do not top or prune trees severely in an attempt to avoid raking leaves!  Extreme pruning will disfigure trees and shorten their lives.

  • Discard diseased wood.

Fertilizing:

   • Add bulb fertilizer to the planting hole before planting bulbs.

Planting: 

   • Fall planting ends this month. The soil will cool rapidly which will slow root growth.

   • If you wish to transplant trees in the fall, it is best to wait until December or January  when deciduous and evergreen trees are dormant.

   • Perennials: dianthus, euphorbia, kalanchoe, red hot poker (Kniphofia).

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: Snowdrop (Galanthus), snowflake (Leucojum) tulip, Watsonia.

   • Fruits and vegetables: bulb and green onions, strawberry.

   • Annuals: Love-in-a-mist (Nigella).primrose (Primula), pansy (Viola).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: sedge (Carex), rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), bay laurel (Laurus).

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), pincushion flower (Scabiosa).

   • Fruits and vegetables: Asian pears, kale, pomegranate, persimmon, winter squash

  • Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, viburnum.

   • Fall color: Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis), Heavenly Bamboo (Nandina domestica)

Things to ponder

   • Calendula petals (fresh or dried) can be used as a substitute for saffron to color rice or  flavor soups and stews.

Drought tip:  

 Landscape watering in many areas is now restricted to one day per week.  Check your city’s policy for winter irrigation schedule.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

