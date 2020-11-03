Garden Checklist for Nov. 6

Garden Checklist Nov. 6, 2020
Shorter days mean less time in the garden; peruse gardening magazines and seed catalogs instead.
Tasks:
• Stake newly‐planted trees in windy areas.
• Clean up debris to eliminate hiding places for pests.
• Irrigate citrus trees at night if frost is expected. Damage to citrus varies with variety and fruit ripeness.
• Continue to irrigate if weather remains dry.
Pruning:
• Do not top or prune trees severely in an attempt to avoid raking leaves! Extreme pruning will disfigure trees and shorten their lives.
• Discard diseased wood.
Fertilizing:
• Add bulb fertilizer to the planting hole before planting bulbs.
Planting:
• Fall planting ends this month. The soil will cool rapidly which will slow root growth.
• If you wish to transplant trees in the fall, it is best to wait until December or January when deciduous and evergreen trees are dormant.
• Perennials: dianthus, euphorbia, kalanchoe, red hot poker (Kniphofia).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Snowdrop (Galanthus), snowflake (Leucojum) tulip, Watsonia.
• Fruits and vegetables: bulb and green onions, strawberry.
• Annuals: Love-in-a-mist (Nigella).primrose (Primula), pansy (Viola).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: sedge (Carex), rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), bay laurel (Laurus).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), pincushion flower (Scabiosa).
• Fruits and vegetables: Asian pears, kale, pomegranate, persimmon, winter squash
• Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, viburnum.
• Fall color: Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis), Heavenly Bamboo (Nandina domestica)
Things to ponder:
• Calendula petals (fresh or dried) can be used as a substitute for saffron to color rice or flavor soups and stews.
Drought tip:
Landscape watering in many areas is now restricted to one day per week. Check your city’s policy for winter irrigation schedule.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
