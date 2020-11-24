You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist for Nov. 27
Garden Checklist for Nov. 27

Wood ashes are not beneficial in the garden. They have no nutrient value and only a limited value as a deterrent to slugs and snails.

Tasks: 

   • Water citrus trees well now to produce a good crop next year.

   • Check and improve drainage around plants in low areas.

   • Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.

Pruning

   • Cut back chrysanthemums to 6 inches.

   • Prune back spent wisteria canes.

   • Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials  are ineffective and often detrimental.

Fertilizing: 

   • Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.

Planting: 

   • Bare-root planting season begins this month. Consider the hardiness of the root stock when selecting bare-root fruit trees.

   • Citrus, avocado and other frost-tender plants should be planted in spring after the danger of frost has passed.

   • Fruits and vegetables: asparagus (transplant), onions, parsley.

   • Annuals: toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola incana).

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: toadflax.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: holly (Ilex).

   • Fruits and vegetables: Brussels sprouts, citrus, sweet potatoes.

Things to ponder:

   • Use trimmings of magnolias, juniper, pine and redwoods for holiday greens. Deodar cedar, spruce and western hemlock lose needles quickly.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

