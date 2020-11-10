Garden Checklist for Nov. 13

Create a visual feast with pomegranates, miniature pumpkins, Indian corn, gourds, fall flowers and herbs from your garden.
Tasks:
• The tuberous roots of sweet potatoes will be ruined if the foliage is damaged by frost. Harvest before freezing temperatures kill the vines.
• Use fall leaves as mulch.
• This is the month to stimulate flower bud formation in your Christmas cactus by placing it in darkness for 12 to 14 hours each day where temperature is 50° to 55° at night.
Pruning:
• “Pre‐prune” roses by aggressively deadheading spent blooms and removing leaves from canes to nudge plants into dormancy.
• Prune shrubs and trees to shape, except for spring-flowering varieties.
• Thin black pine candles.
Fertilizing:
• For even application of nutrients, use time‐release fertilizer formulations on cool‐season vegetables.
Planting:
• As outdoor garden activity slows, use the time to transfer some design ideas to paper.
• Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, garlic.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: almond, apple, apricot.
• Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Baja fairy duster (Calliandra californica), Leucanthemum paludosum, Iceland Poppy (Papaver nudicaule).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia.
• Fruits and vegetables: apples, broccoli, cabbage, limes.
• Fall color: aster, Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).
Things to ponder:
• Feed the birds, including resident hummingbirds.
• Repair shops are busiest in spring. Now is a good time to have repairs made to power tools and to have your lawn mower serviced.
• Historically, November 15th is the first frost date for our area, but frost may occur earlier.
• Move or cover tender plants. Plastic is not recommended.
Drought tip:
Clean rain gutters and use downspout extensions to direct rain runoff back into the landscape, rather than into the street and storm drains.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
