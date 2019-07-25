{{featured_button_text}}

Forget the guilt about what’s going on outside. It’s not your fault that it’s hot!

Tasks: Check sprinklers and adjust timers weekly if necessary. Pre-irrigate to soften the ground for tilling in preparation for fall gardens.

Pruning: Prune apricot, oleander and olive trees during dry weather to reduce future disease problems.

Fertilizing: Cut back on fertilizer when water is limited and landscape plants remain in drought survival mode.

Planting: Avoid planting annuals and perennials unless it is absolutely necessary. Bulbs, corms, tubers: autumn crocus.  Fruits and vegetables: broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, plant from seed. Consult the California Garden Web for more information.

Enjoy now:  Annuals and perennials: fibrous begonia (Begonia  emperflorens), vinca (Catharanthus), cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus tricolor).  Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia. Trees, shrubs, vines: trumpet vine (Campsis), hydrangea, morning glory (Ipomoea). Fruits and vegetables: eggplant, fig, garlic, grapes.

Things to ponder:  Keep water away from trunks of trees and crowns of plants. Drought tip:  Preserve the largest climate appropriate plants in the landscape.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

