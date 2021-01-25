Garden Checklist for Jan. 29

Ornamental and fruit‐bearing trees will begin to bloom this month in home gardens and along the Blossom Trail in eastern Fresno County.
Tasks:
• Check your sprinklers and turn them off when the amount of rain permits.
• Make sure trees are getting enough water. Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.
Pruning:
• Evergreens, shrubs such as pittosporum and podocarpus and deciduous trees and fruit and nut trees except apricot, oleander and olive.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize fall planted annuals and perennials. Apply one-third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.
Planting:
• Consider the needs of your plants before planting and put shade-loving and sun-loving plants in appropriate locations.
• Bare root planting season ends in early February.
• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage, chard.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Lente rose (helleborus).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: camellias.
• Fruits and vegetables: bok choy, cabbage, chard, grapefruit.
Things to ponder:
• Be aware of the continuing threat of frost damage—almond blossoms, citrus and avocados are at risk at 29 degrees or lower.
