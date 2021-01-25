You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist for Jan. 29
Garden Checklist for Jan. 29

  Updated
Ornamental and fruit‐bearing trees will begin to bloom this month in home gardens and along the Blossom Trail in eastern Fresno County.

Tasks:

     • Check your sprinklers and turn them off when the amount of rain permits.

     • Make sure trees are getting enough water. Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.

Pruning:

     • Evergreens, shrubs such as pittosporum and podocarpus and deciduous trees and fruit and nut trees except apricot, oleander and olive.

Fertilizing:

     • Fertilize fall planted annuals and perennials. Apply one-third of the needed annual  amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.

Planting:

    • Consider the needs of your plants before planting and put shade-loving and sun-loving plants in appropriate locations.

    • Bare root planting season ends in early February.

    • Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage, chard.

Enjoy now:

     • Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Lente rose (helleborus).

     • Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus.

     • Trees, shrubs, vines: camellias.

     • Fruits and vegetables: bok choy, cabbage, chard, grapefruit.

 Things to ponder:

     • Be aware of the continuing threat of frost damage—almond blossoms, citrus and  avocados are at risk at 29 degrees or lower.

