Garden Checklist for Jan. 19

Nurseries have many bare root plants such as roses, shrubs, fruit trees, vines, berries and grapes. It may be hard to imagine their potential, but the plants are less expensive and they will be able to take full advantage of the spring growing season.
Tasks:
• Rainfall may not reach areas under eaves and overhangs. Check soil moisture and apply supplemental water if needed.
• Apply preemergence herbicide to lawns and beds in the late part of the month to control crabgrass and other early germinating weeds.
Pruning:
• Finish pruning roses and deciduous fruit trees by the end of the month.
• At bud swell, spray deciduous fruit, almond trees and roses with dormant oil to prevent and control for over-wintering insects.
• Prune out fire blight infections. Remove the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize spring-flowering perennials, annuals, bulbs and shrubs.
• Yellow foliage, particularly the youngest leaves, may be attributed to iron deficiency. Yellowing in older leaves may be attributed to nitrogen deficiency.
Planting:
• Group plants with similar water needs together.
• This is a good time to move perennials, shrubs or small trees.
• Spring planting season begins next month. Work on your garden plans and be ready to start next month .
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: feverfew (Chrysanthemum parthenium), toadflax (Linaria maroccana), cyclamen.
• Citrus fruits are abundant now. Use to brighten up the winter menu.
Things to ponder:
• Leave frost-damaged growth on tender plants as protection until the danger of frost is past. Begin pruning as new growth emerges.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
