Garden Checklist for Jan. 1
A wide variety of citrus fruit brightens winter gardens and winter menus this month.

Tasks:

   • Control cool-season weeds before they mature and go to seed.

   • Plants installed last spring and fall may need water if rainfall has been inadequate.

   • Run sprinklers periodically through cycle to maintain clean lines and to exercise the valves.

Pruning:

    • When harvesting blooms for arrangements, make cuts with an eye toward shaping the plant.

    • Shape hedges.

    • Cut away 50% of last year’s growth on peaches and nectarines. 

    • Remove leaves from roses in January to force the plant into dormancy. This is not  necessary with shrub or ground cover roses.

Fertilizing:

    • Apply nitrogen fertilizer to citrus trees prior to bloom.

   •  Always read labels carefully before applying fertilizer. Use only if necessary.

Planting:

    • Bare root planting season continues.  

    • Peas, both edible and decorative varieties can be planted this month. Before  planting soak dried peas between damp paper towels in a shallow dish. Cover loosely with plastic and keep towels moist. Plant seed when they just begin to  sprout.                                

Enjoy now 

    • Annuals and perennials: Primrose (Primula polyantha), English primrose (Primula   vulgaris), pansy (Viola), sweet violet (Viola odorata), Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima).

    • Bulbs, corms, tubers: squill (Scilla bifolia), ‘Paper White’ narcissus (Tazetta  daffodils).

    • Trees, shrubs, vines: Anthony Waterer spirea (Spiraea japonica), bridal wreath spirea  (Spiraea prunifolia).

    • Fruits and vegetables: lemons, navel orange, parsley.

Things to ponder:

    • Frost is possible when it is clear enough to see the stars. Remember to leave   frost-damaged foliage until danger of frost has passed. Prune later if needed.

    • Remove fallen camellia blooms promptly to prevent petal blight on next year’s flowers.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

