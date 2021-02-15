Garden Checklist for Feb. 19

Make some shopping expeditions to your favorite nurseries to select water-conserving trees, shrubs and perennials.
Tasks:
• Inspect trees for dieback and weak limbs, which are common in drought-stressed plants, and remove before they become a safety hazard.
• Leave frost-damaged growth on tender plants as protection until the danger of frost is past. Begin pruning as new growth emerges.
Pruning:
• Finish deciduous pruning - chip debris for mulch.
• Wait to prune spring-flowering shrubs until after they bloom.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize blooming ornamentals such as camellias and azaleas that have finished blooming.
• Fertilize cool-season lawns late in the month if the fall fertilization was missed.
Planting:
• Add permanent plantings of nondeciduous and needle evergreens.
• Annuals: fibrous begonia, twinspur (Diascia).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: autumn crocus.
• Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, lemon grass (Cymbopogon).
• Perennials: Red-Hot Poker (Kniphofia), wallflower (Erysimum), blanket flower (Gaillardia).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise bush (Caesalpinia), beautyberry (Callicarpa), bottlebrush (Callistemon).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: calendula, larkspur (Consolida).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: daffodil, iris.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: dogwood (Cornus), forsythia, lemon.
• Fruits and vegetables: chives, fennel, kohlrabi, leek.
Things to ponder:
• Water may be scarce again this summer. Limit new plantings of annuals and bedding plants and consider converting part of your landscape watering system to drip irrigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!