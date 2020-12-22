Garden Checklist for Dec. 25

Plan now for New Year’s resolutions for the garden. Check gardening books for ideas.
Tasks:
• Spray apricots and walnuts with horticultural oil and fixed copper.
• Provide frost protection. Move or cover tender plants. Use floating row covers or fabric and uncover plants during the day. Frost protection material allows light through and may be left in place. Plastic is not recommended.
Pruning:
• Do not remove leaves from shrub and groundcover roses.
• When harvesting blooms for arrangements, make your cuts with an eye to shaping the plant.
Fertilizing:
• No fertilization is recommended this month.
Planting:
• This is a good time to move perennials, shrubs or small trees.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus, Oriental hybrid (Lilium).
• Fruits and vegetables: onion sets, parsley, radish.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: bare root roses (Rosa), bridal wreath spiraea (Spiraea prunifolia).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola), pansy (Viola), Johnny-jump-up (Viola tricolor).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Squill (Scilla tubergeniana).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: bridal wreath spiraea (Spiraea prunifolia).
• Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, navel orange, parsley, turnip.
Things to ponder:
• This is a good time to divide African violets for early spring bloom.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
