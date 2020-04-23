Garden Checklist for April 23

When plants grow where we don’t want them to grow, we consider them weeds.
Tasks:
- When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.
- Learn to use the Season Adjust feature on your controller to make irrigation adjustments easier.
- Apply mulch to plantings for water retention. Mulch should be 3 to 4 inches thick. Don’t allow mulch to accumulate against stems or trunks of plants.
Pruning:
- Shape spring-flowering shrubs after bloom.
- Take 4” soft wood cuttings to propagate perennials such as chrysanthemum azalea, marguerite, lavender, aster and geranium.
Fertilizing:
- Feed vegetables and lawns, but use care with lawns, as nitrogen encourages lush growth that requires more water.
- Fertilize deciduous fruit and nut trees with one third of the annual amount of fertilizer needed.
Planting:
- This is the end of the spring planting season. Many annuals and vegetables can be planted from seed or transplanted.
- Perennials: coneflower (Echinacea), beard tongue (Penstemon), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), plant from seed.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: fairy lily (Zephyranthes).
- Fruits and vegetables: corn, pumpkin, squash, watermelon, plant from seed.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: bottlebrush (Callistemon).
- Annuals: globe amaranth (Gomphrena).
Enjoy now:
- Annuals and perennials: dianthus, twinspur (Diascia), wallflower (Erysimum), California poppy (Eschscholzia).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: squill (Scilla).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: Photinia, Spirea.
- Fruits and vegetables: snap peas, turnips, onions.
Things to ponder:
- To cover 100 square feet of space with mulch 3 inches deep, you will need 1 cubic yard of trunk space.
- Use the least toxic chemical – water, insecticidal soap, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) or horticultural oils – for pest control.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
