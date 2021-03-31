You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden Checklist for April 1
0 comments

Garden Checklist for April 1

  • 0

Garden Checklist April 2, 2021

Early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat. 

Tasks: 

  • Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since  the fungus may develop resistance.
  • If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or  insecticide.
  • Continue to monitor and destroy snails and slugs.

Pruning: 

  •  Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.

  •   Prune avocado and citrus only if necessary.

Fertilizing: 

  •  Lightly fertilize container plants.
  • Fertilize acid-loving plants with a product formulated specifically for them.

Planting: 

  • When planting a vegetable garden, choose a sunny spot.
  • Annuals: petunia, marigold  (Tagetes), black-eyed Susan (Thunbergia alata).
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
  • Trees, shrubs, vines: honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), razzleberri (Loropetalum),crab apple (Malus), mock orange  (Philadelphus).
  • Perennials: geranium (Pelargonium), Russian sage (Perovskia), sword fern (Polystichum munitum), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia).

Enjoy now:

  • Annuals and perennials: candytuft (Iberis), sweet pea (Lathyrus), statice (Limonium), alyssum (Lobularia), lupine, stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis).
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: calla (Zantedeschia).
  • Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, strawberry.

Things to ponder: 

  • Mulch, mulch, mulch to conserve water and prevent weed germination.
  • Deep water trees during warm weather. Do not allow water to stand against the trunk of a tree.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News