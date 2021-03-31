Garden Checklist for April 1

Garden Checklist April 2, 2021
Early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat.
Tasks:
- Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since the fungus may develop resistance.
- If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or insecticide.
- Continue to monitor and destroy snails and slugs.
Pruning:
• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.
• Prune avocado and citrus only if necessary.
Fertilizing:
- Lightly fertilize container plants.
- Fertilize acid-loving plants with a product formulated specifically for them.
Planting:
- When planting a vegetable garden, choose a sunny spot.
- Annuals: petunia, marigold (Tagetes), black-eyed Susan (Thunbergia alata).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), razzleberri (Loropetalum),crab apple (Malus), mock orange (Philadelphus).
- Perennials: geranium (Pelargonium), Russian sage (Perovskia), sword fern (Polystichum munitum), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia).
Enjoy now:
- Annuals and perennials: candytuft (Iberis), sweet pea (Lathyrus), statice (Limonium), alyssum (Lobularia), lupine, stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: calla (Zantedeschia).
- Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, strawberry.
Things to ponder:
- Mulch, mulch, mulch to conserve water and prevent weed germination.
- Deep water trees during warm weather. Do not allow water to stand against the trunk of a tree.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!