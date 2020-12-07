Garden checklist Dec. 11

Walk through the garden and make notes for spring and summer changes and additions.
Enjoy the quiet of the winter garden. Feed the birds.
Tasks:
• Apply pre-emergent herbicide to lawns and beds later this month.
• Deep-water trees and native plants if rainfall has been light.
Pruning:
• This is the time to work on dormant, deciduous plants —shrubs, vines, grapes and roses, plus fruit and nut trees.
• Crepe myrtles and redbuds may be pruned now.
• Cut back and divide perennials.
Fertilizing:
• No fertilization is recommended this month.
• When you do fertilize, always read labels carefully before application. Consult a plant expert at a nursery or a Master Gardener if you have questions.
Planting:
• This is the beginning of bare-root planting season. It is difficult to visualize the potential of bare-root plants, but they usually come with pictures to give you an idea.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna and crocosmia.
• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage and bare-root berries.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: azalea and camellia.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula and Chrysanthemum Paludosum, Holiday cactus (Schlumbergera).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus and cyclamen.
• Fruits and vegetables: beets, bok choy, chives and mandarin oranges.
Things to ponder:
• This is a good time to look through seed catalogs.
• Wood ashes are not beneficial in the garden as they increase soil alkalinity.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
