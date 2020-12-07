You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden checklist Dec. 11
0 comments

Garden checklist Dec. 11

  • Updated
  • 0

Walk through the garden and make notes for spring and summer changes and additions.

Enjoy the quiet of the winter garden. Feed the birds.

Tasks: 

   • Apply pre-emergent herbicide to lawns and beds later this month.

   • Deep-water trees and native plants if rainfall has been light.

Pruning: 

   • This is the time to work on dormant, deciduous plants —shrubs, vines, grapes and roses, plus fruit and nut trees.

   • Crepe myrtles and redbuds may be pruned now.

   • Cut back and divide perennials.

Fertilizing:

   • No fertilization is recommended this month.

   • When you do fertilize, always read labels carefully before application. Consult a plant  expert at a nursery or a Master Gardener if you have questions.

Planting: 

   • This is the beginning of bare-root planting season. It is difficult to visualize the potential  of bare-root plants, but they usually come with pictures to give you an idea.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna and crocosmia.

   • Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage and bare-root berries.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: azalea and camellia.

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula and Chrysanthemum Paludosum, Holiday cactus (Schlumbergera).

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus and cyclamen.

   • Fruits and vegetables: beets, bok choy, chives and mandarin oranges.

Things to ponder: 

   • This is a good time to look through seed catalogs. 

   • Wood ashes are not beneficial in the garden as they increase soil alkalinity.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News