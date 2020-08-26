Garden Checklist: Aug. 26

Soak in the peace and quiet as late summer is winding down and days should cool soon.
Tasks:
• Use old vegetable plants and summer annuals to start a compost pile. Add fall leaves as they drop from trees.
• Do not wait for a potted plant to droop before watering it, since roots will be damaged by the time a plant shows stress.
• Harvest vegetables to prevent them from setting seed.
• Renew mulch.
Pruning:
• Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.
• Cut back annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom.
Fertilizing:
• Feed vegetables at only ¼ the recommended rate to avoid a flush of tender young growth.
• Fertilize chrysanthemums, asters and other fall blooming perennials for the last time.
Planting:
• Wait until next monthto plant, if possible.
• Perennials: French tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus), foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: daffodil, crocosmia, anemone, freesia. This is the time to choose and buy bulbs for outdoor planting and indoor forcing. Purchase now and plant by Thanksgiving.
• Fruits and vegetables: cauliflower, Asian greens, green onions
• Trees, shrubs, vines: forsythia, cape plumbago.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Begonia semperflorens, vinca (Catharanthus), coreopsis, cosmos, dianthus.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, naked ladies (Amaryllis)
• Tree, shrubs, vines: lantana, crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia)
• Fruits and vegetables: corn, eggplant, grapes, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes
Things to ponder:
• Many landscapes have a few bare spots by now. Consider replacing missing plants with California natives.
• While daytime temperatures remain in the 90s or 100s, drought-stressed foliage can be damaged by applications of horticultural oils or pesticides.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
