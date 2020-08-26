You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden Checklist: Aug. 26
0 comments

Garden Checklist: Aug. 26

  • 0

Soak in the peace and quiet as late summer is winding down and days should cool soon.

Tasks:

  •  Use old vegetable plants and summer annuals to start a compost pile.  Add fall leaves as they drop from trees.

   • Do not wait for a potted plant to droop before watering it, since roots will be damaged  by the time a plant shows stress.

   • Harvest vegetables to prevent them from setting seed.

   • Renew mulch.

Pruning: 

   • Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.

   • Cut back annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom.

Fertilizing: 

   • Feed vegetables at only ¼ the recommended rate to avoid a flush of tender young growth.

   • Fertilize chrysanthemums, asters and other fall blooming perennials for the last time.

Planting:

   • Wait until next monthto plant, if possible.

   • Perennials: French tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus), foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea).

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers:  daffodil, crocosmia, anemone, freesia. This is the time to choose  and buy bulbs for outdoor planting and indoor forcing. Purchase now and plant by Thanksgiving.

   • Fruits and vegetables: cauliflower, Asian greens, green onions

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: forsythia, cape plumbago.

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: Begonia semperflorens, vinca (Catharanthus), coreopsis,  cosmos, dianthus.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, naked ladies (Amaryllis)

   • Tree, shrubs, vines: lantana, crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia)

   • Fruits and vegetables: corn, eggplant, grapes, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes

Things to ponder: 

   • Many landscapes have a few bare spots by now. Consider replacing missing plants with California natives.

   • While daytime temperatures remain in the 90s or 100s, drought-stressed foliage can be  damaged by applications of horticultural oils or pesticides.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hanford Gourmet: Dreams
Features

Hanford Gourmet: Dreams

  • Updated

For the past week, Uncle Richard has visited my dreams. I wake with the sound of his voice in my ear. It’s not his restaurant kitchen voice, w…

Local

Record hot spell

Twenty-five days with no maximum temperature below a hundred degrees is admittedly some hot even for the San Joaquin valley. That is the recor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News