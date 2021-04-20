You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist April 23
When plants grow where we don’t want them to grow, we consider them weeds.

Tasks: 

  • When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.
  • Learn to use the Season Adjust feature on your controller to make irrigation adjustments easier.
  • Apply mulch to plantings for water retention. Mulch should be 3 to 4 inches thick. Don’t allow mulch to accumulate against stems or trunks of plants.

Pruning: 

  • Shape spring-flowering shrubs after bloom.
  • Take 4” soft wood cuttings to propagate perennials such as chrysanthemum azalea, marguerite, lavender, aster and geranium.

Fertilizing: 

  • Feed vegetables and lawns, but use care with lawns, as nitrogen encourages lush growth that requires more water.
  • Fertilize deciduous fruit and nut trees with one third of the annual amount of fertilizer needed.

Planting: 

  • This is the end of the spring planting season. Many annuals and vegetables can be planted from seed or transplanted.
  • Perennials: coneflower (Echinacea), beard tongue (Penstemon), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), plant from seed.
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers:  fairy lily (Zephyranthes).
  • Fruits and vegetables: corn, pumpkin, squash, watermelon, plant from seed.
  • Trees, shrubs, vines: bottlebrush (Callistemon).
  • Annuals: globe amaranth (Gomphrena).

Enjoy now:

  • Annuals and perennials: dianthus, twinspur (Diascia), wallflower (Erysimum), California poppy (Eschscholzia).
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: squill (Scilla).
  • Trees, shrubs, vines:  Photinia, Spirea.
  • Fruits and vegetables: snap peas, turnips, onions.

Things to ponder: 

  • To cover 100 square feet of space with mulch 3 inches deep, you will need 1 cubic yard of trunk space.
  • Use the least toxic chemical – water, insecticidal soap, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) or horticultural oils – for pest control.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

