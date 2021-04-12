You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist April 16
Garden Checklist April 16

Celebrate spring by giving a basket of flowers or vegetables to someone special.

Tasks: 

  • Pull weeds and hoe often to minimize reseeding.
  • After mulching, check to make sure your irrigation runs are watering through the mulch to the correct rooting depth. If not, increase run times.
  • Use a strong stream of water to rinse aphids from rose bushes.

Pruning: 

  • Remove dead branches from shrubs, deadhead roses to encourage more blooms.
  • Thin the fruit of apricot peach, nectarine and plum trees to about 6 to 8 inches apart.
  • Use trimmings in compost pile or chip and use as mulch.

Fertilizing: 

  • Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus. 
  • Fertilize citrus. Follow directions on the container.

Planting: 

  • Plant summer vegetables at two-week intervals to prolong harvest.
  • Perennials: Million bells (Calibrachoa), Lily-of- the-Nile (Agapanthus), alstroemeria.
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: fortnight lily (Dietes).
  • Fruits and vegetables: cantaloupe, chard, chayote.
  • Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, violet trumpet vine (Clytostoma).
  • Annuals: verbena, lisianthus (Eustoma).

Enjoy now:

  • Annuals and perennials: bachelor’s button (Centaurea), California Poppy (Eschscholzia), godetia (Clarkia), coreopsis.
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.
  • Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium) Indian hawthorn (Rhaphiolepis indica).
  • Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, grapefruit.

Things to ponder: 

  • To water hillsides, set emitters on upper side of slope.
  • Continue to monitor and destroy slugs and snails.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

