Garden Checklist April 16

Celebrate spring by giving a basket of flowers or vegetables to someone special.
Tasks:
- Pull weeds and hoe often to minimize reseeding.
- After mulching, check to make sure your irrigation runs are watering through the mulch to the correct rooting depth. If not, increase run times.
- Use a strong stream of water to rinse aphids from rose bushes.
Pruning:
- Remove dead branches from shrubs, deadhead roses to encourage more blooms.
- Thin the fruit of apricot peach, nectarine and plum trees to about 6 to 8 inches apart.
- Use trimmings in compost pile or chip and use as mulch.
Fertilizing:
- Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.
- Fertilize citrus. Follow directions on the container.
Planting:
- Plant summer vegetables at two-week intervals to prolong harvest.
- Perennials: Million bells (Calibrachoa), Lily-of- the-Nile (Agapanthus), alstroemeria.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: fortnight lily (Dietes).
- Fruits and vegetables: cantaloupe, chard, chayote.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, violet trumpet vine (Clytostoma).
- Annuals: verbena, lisianthus (Eustoma).
Enjoy now:
- Annuals and perennials: bachelor’s button (Centaurea), California Poppy (Eschscholzia), godetia (Clarkia), coreopsis.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium) Indian hawthorn (Rhaphiolepis indica).
- Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, grapefruit.
Things to ponder:
- To water hillsides, set emitters on upper side of slope.
- Continue to monitor and destroy slugs and snails.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!