Fresno County Blossom Trail opens virtually

FRESNO — With a few adjustments for COVID-19 and stormy weather making way for sunshine in the forecast later in the week, trail visitors may see orchards start to bloom in the next couple of weeks. These first blossoms signal the beginning of Fresno County’s Blossom Trail season.
Traditionally in full bloom by late February, the Blossom Trail is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring a panorama of blossoming stone fruit orchards and citrus groves alive with fragrance and bursting with color. The colorful orchards set against the picturesque backdrop of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada Mountains give travelers an opportunity to enjoy the visual and aromatic experience of Fresno County's rich agricultural bounty.
Following COVID-19 health and safety measures, the 33rd annual Fresno County Blossom Trail Opening Ceremony has gone virtual, to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 and available to be viewed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/events/253878189434001/
The Reedley Chamber of Commerce and Reedley College are partnering to host this virtual celebration. This year’s ceremony will include the unveiling of the 2021 Blossom Trail Poster by local artist Tamsen Taves, which will be available for sale through the Sanger Chamber of Commerce online store at www.sanger.org/chamber-store/. Trail lovers can also purchase Blossom Trail posters from previous years from the online store.
The non-profit Fresno County Blossom Trail is a collaborative effort between Fresno County and the trail’s partner cities — Sanger, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Reedley, Fowler, and Selma — in eastern Fresno County to welcome springtime visitors to the region.
To find the latest Blossom information, www.goblossomtrail.com has an “Update” feature that will provide eyewitness reports of when blooms are first spotted on the Trail. This website will also update any other visitor activities able to incorporate healthy market practices for visitors. These updates are also communicated to followers via Twitter @goblossomtrail. The Trail website also features the popular Photo Gallery where trail visitors can submit their digital pictures providing a first-person visual account.
