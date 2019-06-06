PASO ROBLES — After 30 years, Peachy Canyon Winery owners Doug and Nancy Beckett pass the torch to their sons, Josh and Jake Beckett. The Peachy Canyon Winery tradition of creating wines that exemplify the Paso Robles appellation through dry farmed Zinfandel and other varietals will continue and progress under the next generation.
“Nancy and I began Peachy Canyon Winery as a family business in 1988, just when the Paso Robles area was beginning,” said founder Doug Beckett. “We are very proud of what we created here at Peachy Canyon and look forward as the next generation of the Becketts take the helm.”
Following a successful 10-year stint running their own business, Chronic Cellars, the brothers Beckett are excited to return to the family winery to manage the cellar, national sales and marketing, daily operations, as well as oversee the farming of the five westside estate vineyards in Paso Robles.
Chronic Cellars was acquired by WX Brands (Novato, CA) in 2014 and Jake and Josh have continued to work with WX to guide the brand and the winemaking for the past five years.
Returning to Peachy Canyon, the brothers are determined to carry on the legacy of the family business while infusing the brand with a new generation of followers. Peachy Canyon was one of the first wineries established in Paso Robles, California, in 1988 and is proud to remain a family owned and operated business.
For more, visit www.peachycanyon.com, or @PeachyCanyon.
