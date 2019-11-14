Our column-tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants begins outside in China Alley. We stand in front of the Tea Room’s Alley entrance and look across the Alley. Starting from the east, we are looking at the second two-story building, the second story exterior of which has the original bricks, doorway, and windows. The bricks are painted yellow, the two windows are stained glass. The bottom story’s façade was bricked over in the 1980s when Uncle Richard was going through his “used brick” phase.
We’re going to take a look at the interior of the bottom story, where so much happened, but first, a brief history of what was once behind those bricks. The bottom story was home to the Sun Lun Jan establishment. Commonly recognized as a Chinese general merchandise store, there was also a thriving gambling room in the basement.
I’m not sure when Sun Lun Jan opened, but I do know it existed prior to 1913 as I have seen the name listed in the International Chinese Business Directory published that year. Sun Lun Jan most likely closed in the late 1940s or early 1950s, the years when Chinatown began to fade away. My family acquired the building in the mid 1950s when they were expanding the Chinese Pagoda and creating the Imperial Dynasty. The Sun Lun Jan became the Brocade Room.
The Brocade Room served as a banquet room for the Chinese Pagoda, and was also used as additional dining space when the main dining room was filled to capacity. When the Chinese Pagoda closed in 1981, the Brocade Room became an additional dining room for the Imperial Dynasty.
As we step into the Brocade Room we see immediately that the room’s walls are tall, sectioned in panels. One half of each panel is covered with what was once a rich brocade fabric. Large Chinese lanterns are suspended from the ceiling. When the restaurants were open, several pieces of Uncle Richard’s personal art collection hung on the walls. Various antique Chinese musical instruments adorned the top of the north wall. Today those instruments are prominently displayed in the Taoist Temple Museum.
I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with this dining room. If patrons were being seated in here, and it wasn’t for a large, private party, it meant all the other dining rooms were full and it was going to be a crazy busy evening. Yet, when I was a young girl, it is here in this dining room that Dad taught me how to dance. We waltzed, fox trotted, and tangoed to the Muzak playing throughout the restaurant. Dancing with Dad are some of my most cherished memories and give this space deep meaning for me.
Take a look at the east wall; there’s a narrow door that looks like the entry to a closet. On closer inspection, though it seems rather to be a cubbyhole placed underneath the stairway to the second story. Let’s open the door.
There’s a sturdy safe inside. The door to the safe has “Chas. N. Kim & Co.” painted on it. “United Vegetable Market” is lettered above the door. Mom remembers Charlie Kim, the vegetable man, but doesn’t know how or why we have the safe. She also recalled the safe was once placed behind the cash register counter and that Auntie Harriet mentioned that in the mid-1900s the safe was stolen and then later found in some farmer’s field.
I’m sure this safe has a tale or two to tell. But for many decades, it has been silent. Primarily because it wasn’t ever opened, no one remembered the combination to unlock it. Several of us attempted this feat. We even had numbers but not the sequencing. So now the surprise news for this week’s tour: Steve and I had a locksmith open the safe last week.
Did we find treasures? Family secrets? Recipe books?
What we found is that the last time the safe had been open was in 1985. For some whatever reason, for the first three months of that year Auntie Harriet used this safe rather than the downstairs office to store paperwork. It was her stash of bank statements, credit card receipts, and stacks of old dinner tickets that we found.
I almost immediately discovered a dinner ticket in my handwriting, then as I perused more and more tickets, I recognized everyone’s penmanship from Auntie Harriet’s scrawl to Auntie Emma’s lovely writing. I found tickets belonging to Jan La Mattino and Vera Rudolf. Instead of feeling sad and missing all of those who are no longer here, I was comforted and uplifted by remembrance of the good times we had working with each other, the camaraderie, the deep, loving friendships and family relationships. The safe held a true treasure trove for me.
This week I’m sharing another dumpling recipe that’s a riff on one of the popular dishes served in the Chinese Pagoda — tomato beef. I substituted tomato juice for the water in the dough, and stuffed the dumplings with a savory beef filling.
