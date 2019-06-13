Some days during my walks up and down China Alley, I’m filled with a cranky, frustrated panic. The words Chinese American historian Him Mark Lai wrote in his September 1973 column, “The Rise and Decline of China Alley, Hanford,” echo through my mind: “Time is running out…Thus, urgent action is needed to preserve this part of the Chinese American heritage.”
Although those words were written almost forty-six years ago, they ring strong and true today. But let me slow down, take a deep breath and back up.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of our country’s historic buildings, districts, sites, structures, and objects worthy of preservation. Established as part of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, it is overseen by the National Park Service. In the early 1970s, Dennis Triplitt learned of the National Register of Historic Places and suggested to Uncle Richard that the old Sam Yup Association building (known as the Taoist Temple today) be considered for the National Register. From this conversation, a committee was formed and evolved into the Taoist Temple Preservation Society. The Temple was placed on the National Register in 1972. The building was restored, and since the early 1980s the Preservation Society has and continues to give docent-led tours.
Over time, the Preservation Society acquired four additional historic China Alley buildings and three vacant lots and last year the Society became the China Alley Preservation Society, overseeing the preservation, restoration, and maintenance of their properties. Having no paid staff, the entire China Alley Preservation project is a labor of love, manned by volunteers bent on preserving our local cultural resource. And thus, my cranky, and frustrated panic comes marching in. There are four buildings, my Sleeping Beauties, the original L.T. Sue Herb Co. building, buildings 13 and 13 ½, and the old China Café that need to be lovingly restored and maintained just as the Taoist Temple was, yet there never seems to be enough time, man and woman power, or money.
Recently, during a meeting with historic preservation consultants, this topic came up for discussion and I was asked, “If you had $100,000, what would you do? Where would you start?” I answered immediately. I didn’t take but a second to consider my answer. Finish the restoration of the original L.T. Sue Herb Co. building. Start with the roof.
We started the L.T. Sue Herb building preservation project in 2012 when we received a grant and numerous donations from the public. This building housed the first and the longest running herb shop in China Alley. Before we could begin, nine tons, yes that’s right, nine tons of avian residue had to be removed from the building. There wasn’t really a roof left on either story, and I can’t begin to tell you how much damage bird poop can do. We also had to remove a giant beehive that covered a third of the ceiling in the first story. I was afraid when the hive was removed, the building was going to fall down – the honey had been keeping it together. There was a huge crack going down the exterior brick wall.
The L.T. Sue Herb Co. building was structurally stabilized with steel on the floor and ceiling joists. A new roof was put on the second story. The crack with filled by masons using historical mortar. Prior to the restoration Steve attended classes given by a company located in Chicago to learn about restoring historic mortar. Historic mortar is composed of limestone, not cement. Limestone is used so the mortar can breathe. If cement is used, the mortar becomes harder than the bricks so the building breathes through the bricks, and the bricks start falling apart. We sent samples of our old mortar to Chicago so the company could mix and match our old mortar. And that’s as far as we have been able to proceed. The building’s first story still has a plastic tarp over a tin roof. During the heavy rains, Steve and I were holding our breaths, hoping it would stay in place.
I’m trying to stay positive, not just about a new roof, but about moving on with the restoration of our historic buildings, and continuing to maintain the Taoist Temple museum. As I write, I am less panicked. Instead I find myself feeling grateful, indebted, to all of our China Alley volunteers and countless supporters. The Alley has been the recipient of much generosity.
The memory and collective stories of Hanford’s Chinese pioneers must live on. Our China Alley is rare and precious; my Sleeping Beauties are still home to all that has been here before. This is my life’s work because of my deep roots and personal cultural connection.
My history in China Alley began with my great-grandfather’s noodle house and noodles are staples in my cooking and in the cooking of my heritage. And so, I share a recipe of my home I hope you will enjoy in yours.
