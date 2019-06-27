Hanford Gourmet: Joyful Challenge

I’m struggling, trying to catch up on an important project with a deadline rapidly approaching. Last week, Herb Tam, the Curator and Director of Exhibitions at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) in New York emailed me. MOCA will mount a major exhibition on Chinese historical museums, societies, and organizations in the United States. The exhibit, tentatively called “Gathering: Collecting and Documenting Chinese American History,” will open in New York City in the fall of 2019. MOCA’s goal is to showcase the breadth, depth, and investment of organized documentation and collection of Chinese history in America.
In his email Tam wrote, “This exhibition would not be complete nor meet its full potential without the inclusion of an artifact and stories from China Alley and its Taoist Temple,” and invited the China Alley Preservation Society to be part of the exhibition.
Of course, we were delighted and honored to be asked, and now Hanford’s China Alley history will be traveling to New York!
But now back to my struggle, apparently both the original invite from MOCA via email and snail mail slipped through the cracks back in January. We have a requested list of information and materials with a deadline at the end of July. Instead of six months, we have six weeks to prepare. Fortunately most of the information is at hand, or in my head, except for the major component for the exhibition – one historical object.
MOCA is requesting one historical object that is unique to our organization’s work and Hanford’s Chinese history. The object can not be larger than twenty-four inches in length, width, and height, and I will need to write about this object – its history, why we included it in the collection, and why it is relevant to Hanford’s Chinese American history. I am stumped.
The bricks of the historical buildings? Chinatown buildings were created with bricks made on the spot. Railroad ties? Fruit harvest baskets? Many of the Chinese pioneers worked on the railroad or on the local farms as laborers. Does my own ancestry belong here? A display box with a bowl of noodles with a Chinese tea cup juxtaposed with a dish of escargot and a glass of Domaine Leroy Chambertin Grand Cru?
I need to take a long, slow walk around the Alley. Perhaps the buildings or a passing spirit will whisper a few ideas. Actually as I write, I find I am struggling with it less now. I want to present China Alley history at its best with one object. This is a fun challenge. I will stroll the Alley, hope for a glimpse of my great-grandfather, as I always do, and cogitate on what single physical representation will best signify all that is so precious in the history of the Alley, of our people, of immigration, of symbology. And I will report to you, dear readers, when this all clarifies to me and for all of us.
Currently the other museum exhibit we have been working on is the Hong Kong Museum of History (HKMH). We have been invited to be in their exhibition, “The History of the Chinese in California.” We have been working with the HKMH on this endeavor for about a year. Many of our artifacts will be on loan for this important exhibition. China Alley will be traveling to Hong Kong in early 2023!
My dear friend and Chinese American historian, Sonia Ng, visited last week. We discussed both exhibits at length. We strolled down the Alley, arms linked around each other like schoolchildren. She said, “All of our years of hard work, our preservation efforts, are coming to fruition. Hanford’s China Alley is becoming well-known, its history respected.” She tilted her head back and laughed. With a broad smile on her face, she added, “And that is a very good thing.”
Indeed.
Over the years you’ve learned I love China Alley and its rich history. You also know I love noodles, rice, and dumplings. This week I’m sharing a shrimp dumpling recipe. I don’t always make my wrappers but the past few times I decided to prepare my own. Sometimes I feel the need to honor the past, to learn and make the classics in the kitchen. Sometimes store bought wrappers are the perfect ingredients. Feel free to use them in this recipe.
I have been experimenting with additions to the dough. One day I added matcha tea, and the dumplings were a lovely pale green. My favorite color is blue and I wanted to make a blue dumpling. We use blue pea flowers to make a blue tea at the shop, so I brewed a small pot and used the liquid for the dough. That wasn’t my best experiment. I made gray dumplings. However, in this recipe I added turmeric to the flour and the dumplings were nice and golden. I hope you enjoy this recipe for Golden Lemony Shrimp Dumplings.
