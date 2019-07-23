In my last column I wrote about bone repatriation, and significance of the China Alley Preservation Society’s “bone book” dated 1894. I also noted that the Tung Wah Hospital of Hong Kong was one of the charitable organizations that provided bone repatriation services and that more currently the Tung Wah Hospital Museum has digitized all of the bone information they could access.
I’m hoping they can help me locate Great-grandfather’s bones.
When many of the Hanford Chinese pioneers died in California, most often their bones were sent back to their ancestral villages in China for burial in specific places chosen long before by the family’s ancestor as the final resting place. Spending numerous hours studying and writing about our “bone book” reminded me of one of our family stories that was often repeated when our clan gathered around the table.
When Great-grandfather died, Grandfather did not return his father’s bones to our ancestral village. Not too long after Great-grandfather’s death, Grandfather dreamed of his father. Great-grandfather was lost. Night after night, Great-grandfather visited Grandfather in his dreams. Grandfather found himself unable to eat or sleep. He was riddled with guilt for not having Great-grandfather’s bones returned to China according to Chinese traditions.
After weeks of such distress, Grandfather decided to set things right. He had Great-grandfather’s bones sent back to China where they would be buried in the ancestral village in the motherland and rest among family and friends. Grandfather’s life returned to normal. He was able to sleep and eat again.
Years passed, then, one night Grandfather’s dreams of Great-grandfather returned. He appeared and complained of the cold and dampness. Once again Grandfather could not eat nor sleep. He wrote to his brother in China about his dreams and requested that his brother visit Great-grandfather’s grave.
Weeks later Grandfather received a letter from his brother explaining all that had happened. He’d had a difficult time finding the grave because it was submerged in water. Several seasons of heavy rainfall had caused the water level to rise over Great-grandfather’s grave. His brother assured Grandfather that Great-grandfather’s bones had been moved to a dry place with a peaceful view of the surrounding hills and mountainsides.
Thereafter, all of Grandfather’s dreams of Great-grandfather were pleasant ones.
I smile when I think of this bit of family lore. Great-grandfather needed to have his bones returned to his home, his own dust. But his spirit remains, wanders, and floats where he created new dust for our family in China Alley, where the warm fire of his heart simmers as it always has — even now.
Wet or dry, new or old, our bones need to rest where they belong, no matter what it takes, and our spirits need to guard what still needs protecting, old or new — and for me, most essentially, our wondrous China Alley.
Chinese onion pancakes are a mainstay on dim menus. In an early column I shared the recipe, this is a rift on it. I had an abundance of swiss chard, and this seemed like a scrumptious way to use some of it ups. These pancakes may be cooked ahead and refrigerated or frozen. If frozen, thaw out first, then reheat in the oven in a single layer for 5 minutes in at 400 degrees, or on a skillet until thoroughly heated. Traditionally bacon is not included, but for me, that’s always an option.
