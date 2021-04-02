Filmaniacs: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' won't win any awards, but it's dumb fun

The last titans on earth are finally duking it out. No, Disney isn’t fighting Apple for dominion of the planet; it’s “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” the fourth in Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ “Monsterverse.”
The franchise kicked off seven years ago with “Godzilla” and was followed up by “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017 and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in 2019. The massive gorilla’s solo outing was more character-driven than the others, but this movie is the most monster-driven.
"‘Zilla and Kong" fight is based on plot points from both of their first individual appearances; the nuclear sea dragon leaves the mythical ape alone provided Kong stays on Skull Island because they are both alpha monsters. So of course they naturally get into their first of two major brawls when Kong leaves his home early in the film.
Millie Bobbi Brown and Kyle Chandler reprise their roles from “King of the Monsters” while Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård join the fray. Japanese actor Shun Oguri plays Ren Serizawa — the son of Ken Watanabe’s Dr. Serizawa from “King of the Monsters” — but there’s zero backstory to make the audience care who he is and why he’s there.
The subplots involving the humans feel like a weird mixture of bad science fiction. The previous films explain the Titans’ (monsters) presence in the modern era would “send us back to the stone age” to quote Bryan Cranston in “Godzilla” (2014).
However this film depicts massive leaps in human technology during the story’s five-year time jump between “King of the Monsters” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong”. Antigravity hover vehicles capable of traversing gravimetric gateways to the earth’s core seem a little bit of a leap.
That alone makes it feel like this movie jumps the shark. However that wasn’t the most disconcerting story element. Sure the film’s portrayal of subterranean travel between the earth’s core and the surface severely bends the rules of physics to laughable proportions but the concern falls on the movie’s climax.
Previous entries show massive destruction in various parts of the world thanks to the titular titans using locations like San Francisco, the Mexican Gulf Coast, and Boston as battlegrounds. Aside from one incident in Pensacola, Florida at the beginning of “GvK,” the only major city depicted is Hong Kong.
It feels like an incredibly political move on the studios’ part. China is one of the largest markets for Hollywood-made movies and there has been a recent increase in production companies changing their movies to appease the Chinese government’s media censors.
Disney did it recently with the upcoming Black Widow film; the central villain — Taskmaster — has been famously portrayed in the comics with a skull mask. Disney requested Marvel severely dial back the skull imagery in order for “Black Widow” to receive release in China.
Hong Kong’s wholesale destruction at the end of “Godzilla Vs. Kong” feels like a Communist propagandizer’s wet dream given some of the sociopolitical issues cropping up in real life over the last year.
Beyond that, the movie is entertaining. The camera frames spend more time zoomed out and well-lit to provide fuller visuals as the monsters fight without being too obscured by smoke and debris. This isn’t a major Oscar contender, but it’s still pretty enjoyable.
Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author. He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google, & Apple). www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/ IG/Twitter: @gkj_publishing
Feel free to contact him with title suggestions of films you’d like him to review.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!