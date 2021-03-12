Dairy producers begin search for royalty

TRACY, Calif. — The local dairy industry is searching for young women wishing to compete for the District 7 Dairy Princess crown.
The winner will represent the dairy industry in District 7 as a spokesperson and will also represent the California dairy industry in appearances with various audiences. The newly selected Dairy Princess and alternates will participate in a mandatory professional development and educational training July 6 – 8, 2021.
Contestants must be a junior in high school and can be up to 21 years of age by the contest date and never married. Contestants can qualify to be a candidate by fulfilling the requirements of at least one of the following:
1) Have resided on a dairy farm at some time during her life (does not have to currently reside on a dairy;
2) Be the daughter, granddaughter or ward of a person presently employed full-time as an owner or employee of a dairy processing plant or dairy distributor in California;
3) Be the daughter, granddaughter or ward of a person employed full-time on an operating dairy farm in California;
4) Be currently employed, or the daughter, granddaughter or ward of any person employed in a dairy-related industry, such as veterinarian; milk tank driver, grain, or hay truck driver; milk inspector; grain supplier; hay dealer; or raise dairy replacement heifers;
5) Currently or have been a member of the 4-H or FFA programs that participate in dairy-related projects, i.e., raise and show dairy cattle, dairy product judging or dairy cattle judging.
The contest is sponsored by the District 7 Dairy Princess Committee and the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB). Jenna Searcy of Hanford, CA, will relinquish her crown to the winner who will represent the dairy industry in Kings County during the 2021-2022 program year. Scholarships will be awarded.
Questions regarding the program and contest can be directed to committee chairs: Debbie Raven (debiraven1@aol.com or 559.281.0815) or Jackie Giacomazzi (jackiegiacomazzi@gmail.com or 559.816.0707), online at www.californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses, or by contacting CMAB Dairy Princess Coordinator, Tiffany Nielsen, at dairyprincess@cmab.net
The deadline is April 26, 2021.
