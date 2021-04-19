Councilmen balk at razing old library

Hanford city councilmen are looking for a suitable use for the old Carnegie Library, possibly as a museum, but would like volunteers to help operate it.
Citing operation of the Temple Theater by Kings Players as a good example, Mayor Harold Brown and councilmen said Monday they think some organization should staf and maintain the structure if it is maintained.
“I am unilaterally opposed to the concept of tearing down the old library for a parking lot,” said City Planning Consultant Robert Grunwald.
“I don’t see any logic at all to destroying whatever historic ties we have under the guise of progress. A parking lot is not nearly as high priority as history.”
— Hanford Sentinel
April 20, 1971
