Take me Home - Valley Animal Haven

Avery is a sweet one year-old German Shepard/ Labrador Retriever mix. Poor baby was found emaciated and tied to a tree in front of a local veterinarian’s office. The vet’s office got her healthy and now she needs a forever home. Avery is good with kids and most dogs. She attended dog training class and did very well in group training. Avery was a very happy and social dog. Avery seems to have some housetraining experience, knows basic commands, and does well walking on a leash.
Avery is a love bug and would love a family that would love her forever. Adoption fee is $175. A meet and greet required if other dogs in the household. Fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, de-worming, flea& tick prevention treatment, Micro-chip, FREE Pet Pack from Petsmart, and FREE 30-minute training class at K-9 Confidence. Visit Avery at Valley Animal Haven, 990 E Dst, Lemoore. Ask to see her in the play yard, fall in love, and give her a chance of happiness.
