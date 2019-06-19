The KCAO Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19th at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at KCAO’s Main office located at 1130 N. 11th Ave., Hanford.
The KCAO Strategic Planning Board Committee. meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19th at 3:45 p.m. The meeting will take place at KCAO’s Main office located at 1130 N. 11th Ave., Hanford.
Future Meetings
Al-Anon Meetings
The Hanford Monday Step Study Meeting of Al-Anon meets every Monday at 220 Dewey Street in Hanford. Meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Hanford Saturday Noon Meeting meets Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Koinonia Church, 12536 Hanford-Armona Road, in Hanford.
KCAO Affirmative Action, Personnel and Board Development Committees: Mondays, 4:30 p.m., the Kings Community Action Organization will hold a Personnel, Affirmative Action & Board Development Committee meeting at KCAO offices, 1130 N. 11th Ave., Hanford, 415-7202. Visit www.kcao.org.
Corcoran Planning Commission: Mondays, 5:30 p.m., the Corcoran Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at the City Council Chambers, 1015 Chittenden Ave., Corcoran.
Lemoore Planning Commission: Mondays, 7 p.m., the Lemoore Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting in the Lemoore City Council Chambers, 429 C St., Lemoore. Visit www.lemoore.com.
Hanford Parks & Recreation Commission: Mondays, 5:30 p.m., the Hanford Parks & Recreation Commission, will hold its regular meeting in the Hanford Council Chambers, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford. Visit www.cityofhanfordca.com.
Kings County Board of Supervisors: Tuesdays, 9 a.m., the Kings County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers. Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, 852-2362. Visit www.countyofkings.com.
Lemoore Parks & Recreation: Tuesdays, 7 p.m., the Lemoore Parks & Recreation holds a regular meeting in the Lemoore City Council Chambers, 429 C St., Lemoore. Visit www.lemoore.com.
Hanford Planning Commission: Second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., the Hanford Planning Commission holds a regular meeting in the Hanford Council Chambers, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford. Visit www.cityofhanfordca.com.
Corcoran City Council meeting: Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., the Corcoran City Council holds regular meetings in the City Council Chambers, 1015 Chittenden Ave., Corcoran. Visit http://bit.ly/2yDlQ6b for more information.
CUSD Governing Board: Tuesdays, 6 p.m. regular meeting, held by the Corcoran Unified School District Board of Trustees in the Board Room of the Administration Office, 1520 Patterson Ave., Corcoran. Call 992-8888 or visit www.corcoranunified.com/Governing-Board.
KCAG Transportation Policy: Every fourth Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m., the Kings County Association of Government Transportation Policy Committee and Abandoned Vehicle Abatement Service Authority will hold its monthly meeting in the Kings County Board of Supervisor's Chambers. Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, visit www.kingscog.org.
KCAO Finance Committee: Wednesdays, 4:15 p.m., the Kings Community Action Organization will hold its monthly Finance Committee meeting at KCAO offices, 1130 N. 11th Ave., Hanford, 415-7202. Visit www.kcao.org.
KCAG Technical Advisory Committee: Second Wednesdays of the month, 1:30 p.m., the Kings County Association of Government Technical Advisory Committee, in the KCAG conference room. Kings County Association of Government, 339 W. "D" St., Suite B., Lemoore, visit www.kingscog.org.
Kings Waste & Recycling Authority, Wednesdays, 8 a.m., will hold its regular board meeting in the conference room at 7803 Hanford-Armona Road, Hanford. (No meeting in October.)
KRHS District Board: Second and fourth Tuesdays, 5 p.m. closed session, 7 p.m. open session, the Kings River-Hardwick School District will hold a regular meeting in the Board conference room, at Kings River-Hardwick School District, 10300 Excelsior Ave., Hanford, 582-0471. Visit: www.kingsriverhardwick.com.
HJUHS District Board: Second and fourth Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. closed session, 6 p.m. open session, the Hanford Joint Union High School District, Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at the HJUHS district office, Hanford Joint Union High School, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford. Visit www.hjuhsd.k12.ca.us.
HES District Board: Second and fourth Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., the Hanford Elementary School District will hold a regular Board meeting in the HESD District office boardroom. Hanford Elementary School District, 714 N. White St., Hanford, visit: www.hesd.k12.ca.us.
PUES District Board: Second and fourth Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. closed session, 6 p.m. open session, the Pioneer Union Elementary School District will hold a regular Board meeting in the Professional Development Building boardroom. Pioneer Union Elementary School District, 1888 N. Mustang Drive, Hanford, visit: www.puesd.net
