Marshall Tucker Band coming to the enhanced Tulare County Fair stage

TULARE – The centennial celebration at the Tulare County Fair kicks off five days of headliner entertainment on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with the Marshall Tucker Band on the Bud Light stage.
The concert venue will feature all-new giant video screens and will now seat up to 1,500 concert-goers, thanks to the support of presenting sponsor Eagle Mountain Casino.
The Marshall Tucker Band is a tried-and-true Southern band, known for its long and successful career with hits such as “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Long Hard Ride.” The band has enjoyed a long and successful history with its mix of rock, blues, jazz, country, soul and bluegrass.
The concert is free with gate admission to the Fair.
The Tulare County Fair will run Sept. 11-15, offering more than 100 free things to do and a look back at the Fair’s 100 years.
Veterans Appreciation and Senior Day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, features senior admission for just $5 and veterans and active duty military can enter at no charge. To nominate a veteran to receive a Quilt of Honor, call the fair, 686-4707.
The fair is also seeking residents who are 100 years old, or in their upper 90s, to be recognized as part of the Fair’s 100th anniversary. Contact the Fair for details.
This year’s centennial celebration will feature a wide variety of fun contests for fair-goers of all ages:
• High School Madness is a school spirit competition on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with students from throughout the county competing in box pyramid, tug of war, M&M toss, cheer and drumline competition and the mascot dance battle. Cash prizes are awarded for first through third place.
• The free butter sculpture contest happens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Two categories are provided: ages 12 and under and ages 13 and older. Contestants will be given supplies and first- through third-place winners will receive prizes.
• The Kid’s Talent competition, for children 14 and younger, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 starting at 11:30. Prizes from $50 to $150 will be presented to first through third-place winners.
Entry forms for all events can be found on the Fair website, www.tcfair.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.