20 Years Ago
Instead of standing room only, it was the whole room standing—often—at Saturday night’s induction of the 10 top graduates of Lemoore High School into the newly-minted Hall of Fame. Not only did the crowd of more than 150 stand as each of the 10 were cited, there were cheers and tears as the mostly-older crowd remembered. The 10 included Salli Day, Capt. Michael Baker, J.B. (Tuffy) Burton, Berry Gilcrease, Dale Messer, Albert Lloyd (Speed) Rhoads, Tommie Smith, George Truckell, Stave Perry, and John Vieira.
30 Years Ago
Good Grief! Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang will open in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” tonight during a dinner theatre presentation in the Lemoore Civic Auditorium. The cast, receiving instructions from director Bary Kupp include Michael Kennedy as Charlie Brown, R.W. Harrah (Linus), Terry Frantz (Snoopy), Tiffany Walmsley (Lucy), Katie Landis (Patty), and John Broad (Schroeder). Kupp and Harrah are the co-directors, and music and vocal arrangements are under the direction of Wendy Parent. The play and dinner are sponsored by the Lemoore Cultural Arts Festival and Lemoore Recreation.
The Lemoore Kiwanis Club celebrated its 50th anniversary recently at an installation dinner held at the home of Gene and Berry Gilcrease. New officers include Bob Clement, president; Bob Wilson, first vice president; Scott Raiskup, treasurer, and Tom McColl, secretary.
Of the 1,598 gins across the cotton belt, 680 recently received the Cotton Board’s Distinguished Service Award for achieving above 80 percent grower participation in the Cotton Research and Promotion Program. Kings County winners included J.G. Bosewell Westhaven, Stratford Growers Inc., WCSC-Murray Gin, Cross Creek Ginning Company, Westlake Farms Inc. and J.G. Bosewell Gin.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore High’s junior varsity garnered their third straight victory Friday at Tiger Stadium, a 14-13 decision over Washington Union. The win was clinched with seconds to go in the third quarter when Tiger defenders Sean Silva and Steve Martin recorded a safety. Lemoore, now 3-1, faces Monache tomorrow in Porterville.
70 Years Ago
The cast of “One Mad Night,” the junior class play, is busily preparing for the performance scheduled for Nov. 17, in the LHS auditorium. Mrs. Gertrude Gundacker is the director. The cast includes Collis Nesbett, Frank Skaggs, Elbert Donham, Don Williams, Kathleen Prince, Ryth Brown, Esther Newhouse, Emogene Hall, Doris Singleton, Lionel Cardoza, and Lee Gruwell.
A total of 720 students were enrolled in the Lemoore Elementary schools early this week, it was announced by P.W. Engvall, principal. “This is the largest enrollment in the history of the Lemoore schools,” Engvall stated. “Many of the classes have as high as 39 students in them at the present time and we are looking to an even greater enrollment as the winter months approach.”
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Hall have sold their fountain and drug department at Hall’s Corner to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Adams.
Burke and Stevens are displaying with pride the 1940 Ford.
Albert Rhoads brought in a 160-pound buck, a four-pointer, and one of the largest deer brought into Lemoore this year. Pete Alviso shot a 100-pound forked horn on the same trip.
100 Years Ago
The community will welcome the new teachers of our city and give the glad hand to the old ones at a reception tomorrow, Friday night at the Presbyterian Social hall. The people of our community are host and the faculties of the schools are the guests. All the hosts, naturally should be present with a glad hand all manicured for the occasion.
At the request of the Commercial Club at a recent meeting the City Board of Trustees took up the matter of securing street name plates to place at all street corners in the city limits, and also requiring all houses to be numbered according to the official diagram in the city clerk’s office. The object of the new improvement is not only to make it more convenient in giving directions to strangers and those who have recently come to Lemoore, but also in preparation for a city free delivery of mail. It is understood that as soon as we are a little larger city, we can secure free delivery service, provided we have our houses numbered and mail addressed to our street and number.
The war is over, but its effects are not. During the war the Red Cross became the mother of humanity in a broader sense than ever before. It purposes to remain the mother of humanity in peace, or reconstruction times. The need of aid to a stricken world never was greater.
