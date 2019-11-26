20 Years Ago
The prefabricated frame, made by Kasco Fabrication of Fresno, for the new casino building at the Palace Gaming Center, Lemoore, was lifted into place last week by General Crane Service of Fresno. The 25,000 lb. frame, about 100 feet around, was then bolted to the steel of the building. Casino officials say the building will be completed in March.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Basin (SJVAB) has been classified as a non-attainment area for state and federal health-based ambient ozone standards by the California Air Resources Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The air in this area can be harmful to those who breathe it. SJVAB is now considered one of the worse places in America as far as air quality is concerned, even worse than the L.A. Basin.
It didn’t take long for the early pioneers of the Lemoore area to realize the need for formal education. In 1866, an adobe school was constructed in the Island District. Known as the “dobe,” seven students attended its first year with Miss Nannie Ellis as their teacher. Ellis would later become known as Mrs. N.E. Davidson and would hold the distinction of becoming Kings County’s first superintendent of schools. The district that would evolve from the ‘dobe one room school house would be named Lake. Lake was the first school in the county.
30 Years Ago
Kings County received its first park and ride lot Tuesday morning during a dedication ceremony conducted at the Pioneer Square Shopping Center at 18th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road in Lemoore. Twenty parking spaces along the back lot of the center adjacent to Hanford-Armona Road were donated by Michael Solender, owner of the shopping center, in what he describes as hopefully a first step in dealing with the growing transportation problem in the Kings County area.
In an unprecedented move by Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Carlisle A.H. Trost, the United States Navy essentially ceased to function for two days last week as the Navy reviewed and updated its safety procedures. Responding to several high-profile incidences that occurred recently, causing the death of a large number of sailors on active duty, the CNO decided to stop normal operations world wide in order to make a review. Result, nearly 600,000 sailors, including an estimated 5,500 at Lemoore Naval Air Station, spent Nov. 15-16 taking safety classes.
Having closed the door on charges of bad faith negotiating, retaliation, and harassment only a few weeks ago in regards to the Lemoore Elementary Teachers Association strike, the Lemoore Elementary School District is facing a series of new and similar charges. The new charges include age discrimination. And, again, the district superintendent, Dr. Idanna Aaron, is alleged to be central to the controversy.
65 Years Ago
Drippy fog and more of the same with scant if any sunshine during the day describes weather of the past week. It has been penetratingly cold as numerous persons have observed but temperatures have not dropped to the freezing point.
San Jose 4-H Club members met for election of officers earlier this month, choosing Adeline Oliveira as president of the group. Other officers are William Brooks, vice president; Sharon Duty, secretary-treasurer; Carlton Duty, sergeant-at-arms; and Betty Marquez, song leader.
80 Years Ago
All Lemoore will soon make ready to greet old Father Christmas on the night of Dec. 7 when the local merchants will be hosts at a cordial Yuletide “Open House.” For the first time, Lemoore streets will be gayly decked in a special Yuletide theme and crowned, as has been the past custom, by the huge lighted tree which the Firemen install at the corner of D and Heinlen.
If anyone doubts Police Chief Henry Dickenson’s ability to apprehend criminals, let him look at the record set Tuesday when the Chief nailed himself with the goods a scant hour after he had taken a car belonging to Mrs. Marvin Hanson.
90 Years Ago
Editor Smith of the Hanford Daily Sentinel, spent the week-end in Lemoore, the guest of Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Pratt. Saturday evening the party journeyed to Fresno and were in attendance at White Theatre when Sir Harry Lauder’s program was presented under the direction of William Morris. Sir Lauder, now 59 years of age, appears to be as active as when a member of the Lemoore party first heard his very delightful songs in Scotland twenty-three years ago.
