20 Years Ago
From boll weevils “just looking for a home,” to cotton thinning and weeding hoes that always needed sharpening, and cotton sacks and sun and not enough rain, from hand pickin’ to mechanical pickers that do the work of an army of hand labor, Joe Vierra has seen a lot of cotton in his day. After 33 years in the cotton ginning business, most of it in Stratford, Vierra retired in December 1999. One of the biggest changes Vierra remembers is the change in what varieties of cotton are allowed to be grown in the Central Valley. “For years only one kind of cotton was allowed to be grown here,” he explained, “Alcala, but now there are many varieties being grown around here.
30 Years Ago
The Lemoore campus of West Hills College recently released enrollment statistics for the spring semester and they show a 24 percent increase over the same period last year – believed to be the highest jump in WHC history. Last spring the campus had 1,271 full- and part-time students, and this year it rose to 1,574, with more than 500 full-time students. This figure qualifies the campus for “center status,” which puts them in the hunt for state funds.
Secretary of Defense Dick Chaney announced Monday a proposed list of military installations targeted for closure and the good news is that Lemoore Naval Air Station isn’t among them.
There’s no snow at the corner of Bush and Heinlen streets, but Jenny Shaw shown wearing skis, assisted by Jenny Gorthy, decided to get in a dry run in hopes of getting to the ski slopes soon. Both are students at Lemoore High School.
Island School basketball tournament winners are Braulio Rodriques, Tico Martinez, Jamie Newton, Mario Guzman, Scott Fetterhof, Travis Materoh, and Steven Fraley.
40 Years Ago
After 60 years of community service, Clarence (C.D.) Willis was honored as “Citizen of the Year” during the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce’s annual Installation Meeting and Dinner Dance.
Lemoore area golfers, duffers and hackers will soon have another course to test their talents on. Partners Charles Hudson and Jack Kettering have set a tentative date of late March to reopen Jackson Lakes Golf Course.
Walt Morehouse was named Lemoore Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Member for 1979.
55 Years Ago
Property owners on B Street who received new street paving, curbs, and gutters last year, will be assessed $2.25 per lineal feet for the curbs and gutters, it was announced by the City Council after a public hearing Tuesday.
60 Years Ago
Setting an outstanding record in canine competition throughout the state is a Lemoore dog champion “Fremar’s Gunsmoke,” young male Bedlington terrier owned by Dr. and Mrs. Paul Young. The bouncy Bedlington, commonly known to his good friends as plain old “Smoky,” is a trim, sharp and natty example of his breed. He has plenty of style and when he’s in the show ring, he seems to recognize the fact that he should appear at his best. Since the Youngs have owned him, he has been entered in nine dog shows and has won best of breed in every show.
Boy Scouts Dick Wills and David Wright of Lemoore and Steven Gramps and Dick Newton of Stratford, have registered to attend the national Boy Scout Jamboree to be held at Colorado Springs, Colo., in July. The boys will make the trip by train, which will take them by way of Victoria and Glacier National Park to Colorado Springs. The return journey will feature a side trip to Grand Canyon.
65 Years Ago
“Family Affairs,” a play written by Willie Mendes, a member of Mrs. Gertrude Gundacker’s sophomore English class, will be given as a number in the Sophomore talent show. The cast includes Mary Lancaster, Ronald Howder, Gloria Holder, Rose Mary Avila, Tom Parish, Eloise Walton, Lavonia Davis, Pat McDowell, Vivian de la Fuente, Kathleen Hahn, Bill Warmerdam, Barbara Brooks, and Rodney Young.
More of the same fairly well describes the weather of the past week with the selection including some freezing temperatures, sunshine at midday, icy wind, some fog and some rain.
100 Years Ago
Are we glad for prohibition? Surely; we ought to be. The evidence coming to us testifying of the benefits of prohibition is almost overwhelming. In many places, in various lives, in courts, in industries, in homes and for individuals, we find an astonishing amount of material benefit.
