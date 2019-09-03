20 Years Ago
The third annual Santa Rosa Powwow set attendance records both for those participating and those who came to help celebrate the spirit of Native America. Over 1,600 people sang, danced, and drummed during the event that took place in the new bowl at the corner of 17th and Jersey avenues during the weekend of Aug. 28-29.
The National Center of Small Communities (NCSC) has announced that Lynda Lahodny, a Lemoore City Councilor, is a recipient of the American Hometown Leadership Award for outstanding leadership of America’s smaller communities. Wal-Mart is presenting the community a grant of $1,000 in Lahodny’s honor.
Interested persons from throughout Kings County met at Hanford’s Civic Auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 25, to hear what the Cal-Fed program means to the business, government, and environmental interests of Kings County. Speakers for the one-hour meeting were Joseph B. Summers of Summers Engineering, Randy McFarland, public relations representative for the Kings River Water Association, and Brent Graham, general manager of the Tulare Lake Basin Water Storage District.
25 Years Ago
Lemoore-based storyteller Rick Rossiter has recently become an author with the publication of his first children’s picture book. “The Greedy Man in the Moon,” Riverbank Press, St. Petersburg, Florida. A second book, “Mommy I Need Your Help,” Willowisp Press, St. Petersburg, Florida, is scheduled for release in August 1995. After teaching elementary school for five years, Rossiter began his professional storytelling career in 1979 with a California Arts Council Grant. He visits about 175 West Coast schools annually, telling stories to kindergarten through adult age groups. He also conducts storytelling workshops designed to teach fundamental story and speaking skills as well as promoting reading through a wide range of literature.
When the Lemoore High School athletic department went shopping for a new water polo coach, it didn’t go to Wal-Mart, it went to Bloomingdale’s. Kristen Larson, a former all-league water polo star at Hanford High School and a women’s-American water polo athlete while at the University of California San Diego, recently joined the coaching staff at Lemoore High School. Larson will head up both the girls’ and boys’ water polo teams.
75 Years Ago
Construction work started on the new church building for the Pentecostal Church of God on the corner of North Heinlen and F Streets. The church is to be a frame building whose cost is estimated at not more than $1,000, according to the building application recently applied for at a meeting of the local city council.
100 Years Ago
Retail stores are to be opened September 25th by the War Department to sell to the consumer over the counter and by mail. Underwear, blankets, gloves, tobacco, soap, etc. will be sold. Stores in the larger cities will make sales. San Francisco and Los Angeles will be represented in over the counter sales to the people. Catalogues of goods will be at every postoffice so that consumers may buy from army direct at cost, plus parcel post.
The local postoffice yesterday gave out information that no outbound mail would go out until the railroad strike situation is changed. There will be at present nothing to interfere with the daily newspaper arriving as usual, unless the telephone operators vote to continue their strike, and the telegraph operators go on sympathetic strike. In that case we might be shut off from the rest of the world for a while.
10 Acres – Unimproved, 1 mile from town at only $1250.
110 Years Ago
Several families residing on the Grant went to a point on the Laguna de Tache last Sunday known as “Blue Cat” and spent the day on the banks of the large stream of fresh water which flows through that section of the country. The early part of the day was spent in fishing, and when the noontime rolled around the women folks had prepared an excellent feast of several black bass and “cats,” which could be seen sizzling in the skillets. After lunch was over, all rested for a while, after which fishing was indulged in again. Jack Mason carried off the honors of the day, landing two catfish that would make the average man stoop considerable to carry them. The younger folks (and some older too) went in bathing and reminded one of the crowd that can be seen on the beach. But those Bathing suits, -- O-h-o, O-h-o! That frightened the fish upstream, and for a time fishing was a tiresome task.
