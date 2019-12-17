20 Years Ago
It’s a little bit merrier this year in downtown Lemoore thanks to a new music system installed by the Downtown Merchants. The satellite system consists of several speakers feeding from a receiver which relays music from a satellite connection. There are also two cordless microphones in the set-up. The system has a large variety of music to meet everyone’s tastes. And, if special occasions, such as weddings, are booked for the Plaza Park, Muzak can install a jack so that a regular tape or radio can be used.
With a win against Hoover and a 2-1 record at the Jim Ingles tournament at Lemoore, the varsity boys soccer team continues to impress coach Francisco Pimentel. Lemoore’s Ricardo Espinoza and Oscar Barrera paced the Tigers in their 2-1 victory against Hoover on Dec. 8. Then two days later, playing host in the Ingles tournament, the boys collected two wins and lost one. Lemoore beat West of Bakersfield 4-0 by riding the foot of Marcial Torres who scored two goals. Jorge Burgos and Espinoza each poured in one goal.
25 Years Ago
There’s a plan in the works in Monterey that could place restrictions on the type and amount of water flowing off of San Joaquin Valley lands and into drainage systems that may ultimately take water to the San Francisco Bay. Local officials, attending a meeting near Salinas, came away from a workshop with a better understanding of how environmental projects in one area of the state can force regulations on another part off the state.
U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer canceled a scheduled visit to Lemoore Naval Air Station Wednesday after a major plane crash occurred in Fresno earlier in the day. Boxer had been scheduled to meet with local officials about federal base closure issues.
A team from Hanford High School won the state Future Farmers of America 37th Annual Cotton Judging Championship in finals competition at California State University, Fresno Nov. 19. Bakersfield High School placed second and Tulare Western was third. Lemoore High School placed first in the Class B contest held as part of the field day. Hanford High School was second and Tulare Western High School was third. The LHS team members are Margaret Blair, Michele Rodrigues, and Nancy White. Rodrigues was high individual in the contest. Their coach is Ron King.
It’s a fact… Most race horses are thoroughbreds—horses whose ancestry can be traced back to any of three Arabian stallions that were taken to England in the 1600s and 1700s: Byerly Turk, Darley Arabian, and the Godolphin Barb.
35 Years Ago
The countdown is underway for Lemoore High School’s participation in the state academic decathlon finals. The group of nine LHS students—coached by Gene Billingsley—will compete two weeks from today at the 1984 California High Schools Decathlon finals. Comprising the local squad are Sheila Omapas, John Zerr, Samantha Crisp, Mike Curtis, Nennette Batioco, Leo Marihart, Robert Lauterio, Tom Houseman, and Scott Gibson.
Tom Hunt was elected president of the Lemoore Union High School District Board of Trustees at their meeting Dec. 6. Hunt, who replaces Marvin Cunningham, has served on the board since 1981. Named as clerk was Don Delaney.
A new federal report confirms what most Americans have known for years: The nationwide 55-mile-per-hour speed limit saves lives as well as gasoline. Imposed during the Arab oil embargo of 1974, the 55-mph limit is credited with saving more than 30,000 lives during the decade—between 2,000 and 4,000 lives have been spared annually, and between 2,500 and 4,500 serious injuries avoided each year. Lower gasoline consumption resulting from the 55-mph limit also saves the equivalent of 167,000 barrels of oil a day, a $2 billion annual saving.
100 Years Ago
The Woman’s Club, that local organization that has recently come to life with considerable “pep,” is responsible for a big idea that is to materialize this Christmas. A big municipal Christmas tree, lighted up with colored electricity, and a big Christmas program, to be given in the street—weather permitting—at the intersection of Heinlen and D streets. The idea of the club is to try and get back to the old spirit of Christmas, the spirit of “good will” and away from the burden of merely an exchange of gifts. There will be some surprises for the children and a general good time for all. The Commercial Club, always ready to boost a big idea, has appointed a committee to co-operate in preparing the tree and the program. Hi Walters, L.V. Lucas and Lyman Follett compose the committee.
