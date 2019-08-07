20 Years Ago
To beautify and benefit homes and neighborhoods throughout Lemoore, the city government is again offering the Exterior Paint and Fix-Up program that was so eagerly embraced by the community as a whole last year. The goal of the city-sponsored program is to assist homeowners with the peeling paint and leaking roofs that plague some Lemoore homes.
Thirty-five members of the Lemoore 4-H Club who had successfully completed their record books were rewarded with a trip to Wild West Adventures. Parents, other family and friends, also took part in the day of fun in the water and the picnic. Many of the 4-H members especially enjoyed the slides during the 100-plus degree weather.
Dozens of Lemoore residents gathered in small enclaves throughout town Tuesday night, pledging themselves to the fight for safe neighborhoods in the community. High ranking members of the Lemoore Police Department and Lemoore Naval Air Station met with students throughout the city during a series of block parties aimed at promoting the local Neighborhood Watch.
Big Al is leaving with a smile on his face. Capt. Alan Gorthy is savoring his last two weeks as commanding officer of Lemoore Naval Air Station, preparing for life as a civilian beginning after formal change-of-command ceremonies at the base scheduled for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. For Gorthy the routine of running the base continues during his final days. There’s also a bit of fun in the works as the outgoing skipper learns how to drive a bull dozer in preparation for a special task: On Monday he will drive the dozer through one of the old houses at the base, a symbolic demolition to start a housing rebuilding effort that may stretch into the next century. LNAS boasts 1,600 circa 1960s single family homes. The worst of the lot are no longer used to house families at the base.
95 Years Ago
Contractor A.C. Neal has commenced operations for the construction of the new $35,000 city hall to be erected on the corner of C and Fox streets. The frame structure of the high school has been moved back out of the way where it will be used temporarily until the new high is completed. Excavation has started for the new hall and actual construction will start immediately.
W.J. Nichols, long a friend of the dead Indian Chieftain, Indian Bob, has accepted the trust bestowed upon him by a fellow-tribesman and the son, Joaquin Roberts, and will take charge of the costume of beads and feathers in which old Bob danced his famous Spring Dance, and also some Indian baskets which are to be sold as Mr. Nichols sees fit. It is thought that they may be of interest in some museum. The motive of the surviving friends and relatives of the dead man appeared to be that the sale of these articles might remove any motive for the molestation of the last resting place of the aged chief in the Indian burying ground south of this city.
A free band concert is to be given tonight by the High school Band in the park, under the direction of Prof. L.R. Spencer. The concert is given as a courtesy to the Boosters in return for the two benefit events given to raise funds for the suits for the band boys.
100 Years Ago
Spear, of this city, who was recommended for the Croix de Guere by his commanding officer during the fierce fighting of the Argonne received the coveted medal a few days since. The platoon of which Spear was leader was cut off from communication with their base of supply and it was necessary that word be dispatched to the rear telling of this condition, since this was the only means of effecting a rescue party. Spear volunteered for the dangerous task and through a hail of machine gun bullets and bursting shrapnel he made his way and delivered the message.
Cleo Flory and wife took a ride last week in one of the largest aeroplanes of southern California at the aviation school of Long Beach.
Before the city of Lemoore will feel warranted in starting work toward securing a gas plant, 350 subscribers for gas must be secured. See the city clerk at once and sign up. The trustees meet Monday night. The Commercial Club wants your signature before that time, and then be present at that meeting.
