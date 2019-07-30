20 Years Ago
While the principles of American democracy have been unchanged throughout the years, the practice of democracy has always undergone changes, one bit at a time, to keep pace with developments in technology. In Kings County, one small piece of progress will be changing in coming months, and that change promises a cheaper, faster, and more efficient way to collect and count the peoples’ votes. Kings County is currently revamping its voting and vote tallying procedures with the purchase of a new electronic scanning system. The system will not only make the act of casting ballots easier for the voting public, it will also reduce the time required to count votes from hours – sometimes days – to microseconds as the new hardware will allow votes to be instantly recorded.
25 Years Ago
Lemoore Avenue looks like a sea of ripped-up asphalt and blocked roadway today but will be a breeze for local drivers to navigate by about the middle of August. Two major street projects are underway on the northern and southern regions of the thoroughfare. One, adjacent to the campus of Lemoore Union High School, began June 3. The other more recent effort, just north of Hanford-Armona Road and through to the city limits, began July 21. The project on the south side of town comes with a $450,000 price tag. Work includes widening the former two-lane road to four lanes.
The Tulare-Kings East-West all star football game happened last night in Tulare’s Bob Mathias Stadium. On Hanford coach Tim Gill’s West squad were to be three Lemoore High starters from last fall, Eric Jones, Jaime Oliveira, and Antwon Houston. The two alternates, Jaime Houston and Justin Neves, were also steady forces for the Tiger’s of last fall.
Video Picks for July 15 – 21: 1. On Deadly Ground, 2. Ace Ventura, 3. The Pelican Brief, 4. Sister Act 2, 5. Grumpy Old Men, 6. Philadelphia, 7. Blink, 8. My Father the Hero, 9. Mrs. Doubtfire, 10. Tombstone.
55 Years Ago
The peak of the melon packing season in the Lemoore shed of the Half Moon Fruit and Produce company will be reached this week. The yield is down somewhat compared to last year. The quality of this year’s crop was termed “very good.” The strange antics of the weather with a hot spell in early spring followed by a cold spell had an adverse effect on plant growth – in fact about 20 per cent of the crop had to be replanted. Melon growers are accustomed to all kinds of risks and hazards that beset their crop but this year pheasants gave them “fits.” Apparently weather conditions permitted survival of a larger-than-usual number of young pheasants which all grew up with healthy appetites, particularly in melon fields located adjacent to barley, the pheasants energetically continued their scratching for barley grain in the melon field. Growers appealed to the Department of Fish and Game for authorization of a pheasant depredation program. The request was denied, but sanction was given to a program of “herding” the pheasants out of the melon fields. This proved to be of mixed success and inadequacy.
Congressman Harlan Hagen Monday said the Navy plans to increase the complement of aircraft at the Lemoore Naval Air Station to upwards of 450 planes within the next few years. Hagen quoted Navy sources in Washington as saying that the buildup will take place during a planned transition from the present A-1 and A-4 light attack bombers to the new A-7 VAL, a jet which is being built by Chance-Vought.
Butch Starrett was chosen as the first Lemoore Rotary Club Citizen of the Month at a noon luncheon held Tuesday at a local restaurant. Starrett was one of the men who helped establish the Little League baseball program in Lemoore in 1956 and was named the second president of Little League in 1957. He also served as president of the Babe Ruth League. Starrett headed work parties responsible for construction of the Little League baseball diamond south of town and devoted many hours to the project.
90 Years Ago
The Stratford Hotel is being reopened this week under the management of the leaseholders, Conrad Orton, Roy Newton, and Fred Newton of Stratford, and H L. Rentzsch of Lemoore.
Again, Lemoore is taking the lead in progress. This time it is the moving picture field, and our local theatre’s owner and manager is the man who is putting Lemoore on the map. Announcement of the first all-talking pictures at the local theatre will be made within a few days.
